Lions Lose Key Offensive Player for Critical Stretch of the Season

The Detroit Lions will be missing a key member of their offense as they aim to secure a historic finish to the season.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Nov. 27 that the Lions were placing veteran wide receiver Kalif Raymond on injured reserve after he was hurt in Sunday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Rapoport noted that Raymond is not expected to be out for the season.

“The #Lions are placing WR Kalif Raymond on Injured Reserve, source says, because of the foot injury he suffered last Sunday,” Rapoport shared in a post on X. “He’s expected to return and could play again before the regular season finishes. Either way, he’s almost certainly back for the playoffs.”

Though Raymond may be able to return before the conclusion of the season, he will miss a critical stretch of games that could determine whether the Lions can secure the franchise’s first-ever No. 1 overall seed in the modern playoff format.

Lions Losing Steady Veteran

Raymond is one of the team’s longest-tenured players, having joined the Lions in 2021. He has made an impact both on offense and special teams during his tenure in Detroit, making 165 catches for 2,254 yards with 10 touchdowns and adding 151 punt returns for 1,654 yards.

Raymond suffered a foot injury in Sunday’s victory over the Colts, putting a scare into teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The Lions have a chance to seize control of the NFC North over the coming stretch of games, with three of the next four against divisional foes and the other against AFC contender Buffalo Bills.

The Lions currently have the NFC’s best record and are tied for best in the league at 10-1, but the 9-2 Philadelphia Eagles are close behind. One year after making a trip to the NFC title game, the Lions are looking to lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, with a goal to make the franchise’s first trip to the Super Bowl.

Lions Have Options to Replace Kalif Raymond

The Lions will need to replace Raymond’s role both on offense and special teams and could start by adding depth from the practice squad. The Lions have three wide receivers on the practice squad, including veterans Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tom Kennedy.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell mused about what the team might do in the return game, suggesting St. Brown could revise his role as the team’s punt returner.