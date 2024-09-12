Lions’ Kerby Joseph Trolls QB Matthew Stafford After Week 1 Interception

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford called Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph dirty in front of a primetime national audience during an NFL playoff game last year. So with Joseph intercepting Stafford in the Week 1 rematch, the safety took the opportunity to take a shot at the Rams quarterback online.

On Instagram, Joseph posted six photos from before, during and after the Week 1 matchup with the Rams. Joseph also included a video replay of his interception in the post on September 11.

As a caption to the post, he wrote, “Was talking crazy now he a trophy imma put em onna shelf.”

Joseph was very likely referring to Stafford in his caption. The first photo of the post shows Joseph lurking in the background while Stafford and part of the Rams offensive line is in the foreground of the picture.

For that photo, Joseph tagged Stafford as, “trophyroomstore.”

Joseph recorded his Week 1 interception in the end zone with 17 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The pick prevented the Rams from ending the first half with any points.

The Lions extended their lead at the beginning of the third quarter. But Joseph’s interception proved to be crucial, as the Lions eventually won 26-20 in overtime.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Called Kerby Joseph Dirty

The “talking crazy” from Joseph’s post was probably a reference to Stafford labeling him a dirty player during the NFC wild card game last season.

Stafford wore a microphone for the matchup, so the NBC broadcast caught what the quarterback said.

“Hey, hey, hey, that’s a good hit. That’s a good hit, (but) you’re dirty as [expletive], though, and you know it,” Stafford said, via SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit’s Jeremy Reisman. “You’re dirty as [expletive]. It’s been on tape. I’ve seen it. Hey, it’s been on tape.”

Despite the Lions winning that playoff game, Joseph waited to respond to Stafford until after his interception.

Joseph Off to Fast Start in 2024 Season

Joseph registered 4 interceptions and 82 combined tackles in each of his first two NFL seasons. It’s only been one game, but he’s on track to pass those totals during the 2024 campaign.

In addition to the interception, Joseph had 6 combined tackles during the season opener. If he plays in all 17 regular season games, 6 tackles per week would give Joseph a career-high 102 combined tackles.

He also had 1 pass defense versus the Rams. Joseph set a new career best with 11 pass defenses last season.

Joseph played 75 defensive snaps in Week 1, which was 96.15% of Detroit’s snaps on defense. Three Lions defensive backs played more snaps, but still, with that kind of playing time, Joseph is going to have the opportunity to record his best statistical season.

If he does, there’s likely to be more social media posts like the one he had on Instagram about Stafford. Because this isn’t the first time Joseph has engaged in some trash talk.

In March 2023, Joseph told NFL Network’s “Good Morning, Football” panel that he planned to send the football he intercepted from Aaron Rodgers to him to sign. Joseph intercepted the last pass Rodgers threw with the Green Bay Packers.

Three of Joseph’s four interceptions as a rookie came against Rodgers.