Lions Sign ‘Athletic Big Man’ to Active Roster to Bolster Defensive Line

The Detroit Lions have filled their final remaining spot on the active roster. The team announced on September 11 that they signed defensive tackle Kyle Peko from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Lions also announced that they officially signed kicker Greg Joseph and defensive lineman Chris Smith to the practice squad.

Although he is just joining the team’s active roster, Peko has already made his 2024 regular season debut. Peko started in Week 1 for the Lions after the team elevated him from the practice squad.

In 37 defensive snaps against the Los Angeles Rams, he posted 1 combined tackle, 1 tackle for loss and 1 quarterback hit.

Peko played for Lions first-year defensive line coach Terrell Williams with the Tennessee Titans during the 2021 and 2023 seasons. In 2022, Peko played for the Las Vegas Raiders.

He began his career as an undrafted free agent for the Denver Broncos. He played nine games for the Broncos from 2016-19. Peko also appeared in four contests for the Buffalo Bills in 2019.

SB Nation’s Mile High Report’s Scotty Payne described Peko as “an athletic big man” when the Broncos signed Peko following the 2016 NFL draft.

“His lateral quickness is evident on tape. He’s an athletic big man who shows surprisingly good chase and tackle skills,” Payne wrote. “He also showed a good spin move on film.

“He has a good motor and will leave it all on the field.”

“He also has bloodlines on his side. Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko is Kyle Peko’s cousin.”