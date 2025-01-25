Lions Could Part Ways With $27 Million Veteran This Offseason

As the disappointment with their early playoff exit fades, the Detroit Lions head into what could be a relatively pain-free offseason.

The front office has worked hard to balance salaries and will have a projected cap space of $67.9 million, via Spotrac. After a season marked with injuries, the Lions will also see the return of star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson among several others on defense.

But the Lions could still need to make some roster moves if they want more space to add free agents, with one veteran defensive lineman named as a top candidate for the chopping block.

Lions Could Free More Cap Space Bleacher Report identified the top potential salary cap casualties for all 32 NFL teams, naming defensive lineman D.J. Reader as the most likely Lions player to go. “The Lions are in decent shape with 2025 cap space, so they might decide not to cut anyone for cap purposes,” the report noted. “If they want to make a run at some free agents or clear cap to re-sign their own players, though, then D.J. Reader could be a candidate. They stand to create $8 million in cap space if they were to release the veteran nose tackle.” The report added that if the Lions want to keep free agent defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike together with budding star Alim McNeill for the future, they may need to explore cap moves like cutting Reader. Reader signed a two-year, $27.25 million contract with the Lions last offseason. He appeared in 15 games, all starts, and made a total of 23 tackles with 3.0 sacks.