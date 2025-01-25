Lions Could Part Ways With $27 Million Veteran This Offseason

As the disappointment with their early playoff exit fades, the Detroit Lions head into what could be a relatively pain-free offseason.
The front office has worked hard to balance salaries and will have a projected cap space of $67.9 million, via Spotrac. After a season marked with injuries, the Lions will also see the return of star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson among several others on defense.
But the Lions could still need to make some roster moves if they want more space to add free agents, with one veteran defensive lineman named as a top candidate for the chopping block.
Lions Could Free More Cap Space
Bleacher Report identified the top potential salary cap casualties for all 32 NFL teams, naming defensive lineman D.J. Reader as the most likely Lions player to go.
“The Lions are in decent shape with 2025 cap space, so they might decide not to cut anyone for cap purposes,” the report noted. “If they want to make a run at some free agents or clear cap to re-sign their own players, though, then D.J. Reader could be a candidate. They stand to create $8 million in cap space if they were to release the veteran nose tackle.”
The report added that if the Lions want to keep free agent defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike together with budding star Alim McNeill for the future, they may need to explore cap moves like cutting Reader.
Reader signed a two-year, $27.25 million contract with the Lions last offseason. He appeared in 15 games, all starts, and made a total of 23 tackles with 3.0 sacks.
Lions Face More Decisions
The Lions will have some big internal decisions to make this coming offseason, with 22 players headed to unrestricted free agency. The list includes cornerback Carlton Davis III, who came to the team via a trade last offseason and turned in a strong season.
Reporter Tim Twentyman of the team’s official website noted that Davis is expected to fetch a big price tag this offseason.
“Davis was playing at a Pro Bowl level this season before a broken jaw suffered Week 15 vs. Buffalo ended his season,” Twentyman wrote. “He’s going to be one of the most coveted free-agent cornerbacks on the market this offseason, so the Lions have a big decision to make if they want to tag him, re-sign him or let him walk and go younger at the position.”
Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu is also headed to unrestricted free agency after a season where he flashed his versatility in the secondary. Twentyman noted that he could return to the team for 2025 as well.
“Melifonwu dealt with ankle and finger injuries that prevented him from returning to the field until late December,” Twentyman wrote. “He indicated after the season he’d like to re-sign with Detroit after being drafted here as part of Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell’s first draft class in 2021. He is a versatile defensive back when healthy.”
The Lions built a well-rounded roster this season to build on their trip to the NFC Championship Game last year, winning a league-best 15 games but falling in the divisional round of the playoffs to the Washington Commanders.
