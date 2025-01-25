Hi, Subscriber

Lions Could Part Ways With $27 Million Veteran This Offseason

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
D.J. Reader
D.J. Reader in a Detroit Lions game.

As the disappointment with their early playoff exit fades, the Detroit Lions head into what could be a relatively pain-free offseason.

The front office has worked hard to balance salaries and will have a projected cap space of $67.9 million, via Spotrac. After a season marked with injuries, the Lions will also see the return of star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson among several others on defense.

But the Lions could still need to make some roster moves if they want more space to add free agents, with one veteran defensive lineman named as a top candidate for the chopping block.

Lions Could Free More Cap Space

Bleacher Report identified the top potential salary cap casualties for all 32 NFL teams, naming defensive lineman D.J. Reader as the most likely Lions player to go.

“The Lions are in decent shape with 2025 cap space, so they might decide not to cut anyone for cap purposes,” the report noted. “If they want to make a run at some free agents or clear cap to re-sign their own players, though, then D.J. Reader could be a candidate. They stand to create $8 million in cap space if they were to release the veteran nose tackle.”

The report added that if the Lions want to keep free agent defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike together with budding star Alim McNeill for the future, they may need to explore cap moves like cutting Reader.

Reader signed a two-year, $27.25 million contract with the Lions last offseason. He appeared in 15 games, all starts, and made a total of 23 tackles with 3.0 sacks.

Lions Face More Decisions

The Lions will have some big internal decisions to make this coming offseason, with 22 players headed to unrestricted free agency. The list includes cornerback Carlton Davis III, who came to the team via a trade last offseason and turned in a strong season.

Reporter Tim Twentyman of the team’s official website noted that Davis is expected to fetch a big price tag this offseason.

“Davis was playing at a Pro Bowl level this season before a broken jaw suffered Week 15 vs. Buffalo ended his season,” Twentyman wrote. “He’s going to be one of the most coveted free-agent cornerbacks on the market this offseason, so the Lions have a big decision to make if they want to tag him, re-sign him or let him walk and go younger at the position.”

Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu is also headed to unrestricted free agency after a season where he flashed his versatility in the secondary. Twentyman noted that he could return to the team for 2025 as well.

“Melifonwu dealt with ankle and finger injuries that prevented him from returning to the field until late December,” Twentyman wrote. “He indicated after the season he’d like to re-sign with Detroit after being drafted here as part of Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell’s first draft class in 2021. He is a versatile defensive back when healthy.”

The Lions built a well-rounded roster this season to build on their trip to the NFC Championship Game last year, winning a league-best 15 games but falling in the divisional round of the playoffs to the Washington Commanders.

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

Detroit Lions Players

Myles Adams's headshot M. Adams
Mitchell Agude's headshot M. Agude
Maurice Alexander's headshot M. Alexander
Kwon Alexander's headshot K. Alexander
Alex Anzalone's headshot A. Anzalone
Terrion Arnold's headshot T. Arnold
Kayode Awosika's headshot K. Awosika
Michael Badgley's headshot M. Badgley
Derrick Barnes's headshot D. Barnes
Jake Bates's headshot J. Bates
Abraham Beauplan's headshot A. Beauplan
Ronnie Bell's headshot R. Bell
Brian Branch's headshot B. Branch
Teddy Bridgewater's headshot T. Bridgewater
Jack Campbell's headshot J. Campbell
John Cominsky's headshot J. Cominsky
Marcus Davenport's headshot M. Davenport
Carlton Davis's headshot C. Davis
Taylor Decker's headshot T. Decker
Khalil Dorsey's headshot K. Dorsey
Kingsley Eguakun's headshot K. Eguakun
Jack Fox's headshot J. Fox
Jake Fromm's headshot J. Fromm
Connor Galvin's headshot C. Galvin
Jahmyr Gibbs's headshot J. Gibbs
DaRon Gilbert's headshot D. Gilbert
Graham Glasgow's headshot G. Glasgow
Jared Goff's headshot J. Goff
Antoine Green's headshot A. Green
Erick Hallett's headshot E. Hallett
Hogan Hatten's headshot H. Hatten
Hendon Hooker's headshot H. Hooker
Aidan Hutchinson's headshot A. Hutchinson
Jermar Jefferson's headshot J. Jefferson
Jamarco Jones's headshot J. Jones
Kerby Joseph's headshot K. Joseph
Tom Kennedy's headshot T. Kennedy
Sam LaPorta's headshot S. LaPorta
Nate Lynn's headshot N. Lynn
Christian Mahogany's headshot C. Mahogany
Giovanni Manu's headshot G. Manu
Brodric Martin's headshot B. Martin
Alim McNeill's headshot A. McNeill
Ifeatu Melifonwu's headshot I. Melifonwu
David Montgomery's headshot D. Montgomery
Emmanuel Moseley's headshot E. Moseley
Al-Quadin Muhammad's headshot A. Muhammad
Netane Muti's headshot N. Muti
Ben Niemann's headshot B. Niemann
Michael Niese's headshot M. Niese
Morice Norris's headshot M. Norris
Trevor Nowaske's headshot T. Nowaske
Pat O'Connor's headshot P. O'Connor
Levi Onwuzurike's headshot L. Onwuzurike
Josh Paschal's headshot J. Paschal
Tim Patrick's headshot T. Patrick
Kyle Peko's headshot K. Peko
Donovan Peoples-Jones's headshot D. Peoples-Jones
Anthony Pittman's headshot A. Pittman
Frank Ragnow's headshot F. Ragnow
Ennis Rakestraw's headshot E. Rakestraw
Kalif Raymond's headshot K. Raymond
D.J. Reader's headshot D. Reader
Jalen Reeves-Maybin's headshot J. Reeves-Maybin
Craig Reynolds's headshot C. Reynolds
Amik Robertson's headshot A. Robertson
Allen Robinson's headshot A. Robinson
Malcolm Rodriguez's headshot M. Rodriguez
Penei Sewell's headshot P. Sewell
Dan Skipper's headshot D. Skipper
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Za'Darius Smith's headshot Z. Smith
Colby Sorsdal's headshot C. Sorsdal
Amon-Ra St. Brown's headshot A. St. Brown
Loren Strickland's headshot L. Strickland
Stantley Thomas-Oliver's headshot S. Thomas-Oliver
Ezekiel Turner's headshot E. Turner
Isaac Ukwu's headshot I. Ukwu
Sione Vaki's headshot S. Vaki
Kindle Vildor's headshot K. Vildor
Jameson Williams's headshot J. Williams
Jonah Williams's headshot J. Williams
Mekhi Wingo's headshot M. Wingo
Brock Wright's headshot B. Wright
Kevin Zeitler's headshot K. Zeitler
Shane Zylstra's headshot S. Zylstra

Comments

Lions Could Part Ways With $27 Million Veteran This Offseason

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x