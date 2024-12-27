Lions HC Dan Campbell Makes QB Announcement Ahead of 49ers Game

The Detroit Lions are heading into their Monday, December 29, game against the San Francisco 49ers with a new quarterback on the roster, veteran signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater. But, head coach Dan Campbell has made another announcement about the team’s quarterback roster.

Bringing Bridgewater on seemed like a sign that Campbell didn’t believe in backup quarterback Hendon Hooker to fill in for franchise quarterback Jared Goff, if need be. But, Campbell is making his thoughts on the team’s quarterback situation clear.

Dan Campbell on Detroit Lions’ QB Situation

During a Thursday, December 26, press conference, Campbell talked about bringing Bridgewater, a bona vide veteran, into the fold. He also made it clear that signing Bridgewater doesn’t mean Campbell doesn’t believe in Hooker as a solid backup quarterback to Goff.

“It doesn’t mean we’re disappointed in Hooker. That’s not what this means,” Campbell told press. “It just means this gives us somebody that’s played a lot in the NFL. We’re getting ready for the playoffs, so it’ll be good to get him back in the fold with us.”

It’s true that with the Lions being Super Bowl favorites, they have to be very careful about their roster. The team also needs every quality player they can get.

Speaking again about Hooker, Campbell said he feels like he’s improving each week. He also said that Hooker could very well get play time.

“This does not mean that Hooker is out. That’s not what this means,” Campbell clarified. “If it comes to that, Hooker is going to play for us, but Teddy probably will, too. So, I understand what it looks like, but it’s just a different world that we’re getting ready to talk into, and we just felt like this is the right thing to do,” more so with someone who Campbell has “a tremendous amount of trust with and for.”

On top of that trust, Campbell added, “He understands our offense well. The guys know him well. The coaches know him well, and he brings a certain level of comfort to us.”

Play

Something ‘Was Always Potentially a Possibility’ With New QB

During the press conference, Campbell explained that he’s been “in contact” with Bridgewater for a period of time, so this isn’t a hasty marriage, and that bringing him on “was always potentially a possibility.”

“We all know what Teddy’s been doing down there, giving back to his community, and they won a championship down there,” Campbell said. “So, his debut as coaching worked out pretty dang good.”

Campbell added that Bridgewater, even through retirement, has been staying in shape, throwing and obviously has the experience. “Just get him worked back in here a little bit, it just brings a level of professionalism, veteran presence, somebody that’s great for our team,” Campbell added. “He’s great for the position.”

That’s another way of saying that the Lions need and want some more security when they go into the playoffs. Every game matters, and it’s one and done if you don’t have a solid quarterback to rely on. It’s a good point that having Hooker appear during the high-profile playoffs, after not seeing much playing time with the team, could be a nerve-wracking situation for the still new quarterback.