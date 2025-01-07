Lions Get Good News on Key Defensive Player

Detroit Lions fans got a scare when rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold went down in the season finale with what appeared to be a long-term injury, but the team got some unexpected good news this week on his status for the playoffs.

Andrew Birkle of the Detroit Free Press reported that Arnold was day-to-day with a foot contusion, avoiding initial fears that he suffered a fracture. The rookie is expected to be ready when the Lions take the field again in a little under two weeks in the divisional round.

Dan Campbell Shares Positive Update

Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Tuesday that both Arnold and guard Kevin Zeitler, who went down in the season finale with a leg injury, appear to be on track to play in the team’s first playoff game.

The Lions earned their second straight NFC North title and a first-round bye when they beat the Minnesota Vikings 31-9 in the season finale. The rest could be critical for a Lions team hit hard by injuries this season.

“We got better news on Zeitler and Arnold,” Campbell said. “I can’t guarantee that they are playing but it’s much better than it appeared to be when the injuries happened. So it’s positive news.”

The Lions will still be without some key players on defense, including star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson who suffered a leg fracture in October and placed on injured reserve. As Birkle noted, the Lions have been “crushed” with a series of injuries on defense.

“The Lions are down their two best pass rushers, Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill, their best cornerback, Carlton Davis III, two key linebackers in Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez and a handful of other players as well,” Birkle wrote. “That’s without even mentioning the knee injury to running back David Montgomery that has kept him out since the Buffalo game.”

Another Big Return Possible for Lions

While Arnold will likely return to a starting spot in the divisional round if his injury rehab continues on pace, the Lions could also get another big addition should they continue to advance in the playoffs. Hutchinson indicated that he is on track to return to the field in February, meaning he would be able to play in the Super Bowl if the Lions make franchise history and advance that far.

“I’m at that mark and I’m on track for my goal of returning for the Super Bowl,” Hutchinson told “The Squeeze” podcast during an appearance in December. “I keep telling all the boys when I see them in the facility, I’m like, ‘You guys just got to get there and I promise you I’m going to be back.’ ”

The Lions continued to find ways to win despite the injuries, reaching a franchise-record and tied for league-best 15-2 record and clinching the division. The team has set a goal to win the Super Bowl, building on their trip to the NFC Championship game last season that ended in heartbreak after blowing a 17-point lead to the San Francisco 49ers.