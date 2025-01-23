Lions Issued Stark Warning About Coming Season

The Detroit Lions entered the 2024 season with a singular goal — to take home the first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Though they finished the regular season on track toward that goal by winning a league-best 15 games and earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Lions fell apart in their divisional-round game to Washington Commanders.

The Super Bowl goal may have slipped even further away after the loss, with the Lions losing both their offensive and defensive coordinators to fill head coaching vacancies. The team could now face a difficult path back to contention in 2025, one analyst warned.

No ‘Sugarcoating’ Loss for the Lions

The Lions will have a big hole to fill on Dan Campbell’s staff this offseason after offensive coordinator Ben Johnson left to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn took a job leading the New York Jets.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport warned that the Lions will likely face a dropoff from the loss of Glenn, especially when coupled with the expected loss of some key players in free agency.

“But there’s no sugarcoating the impact of this loss on the Lions,” Davenport wrote. “It’s just one more thing. First, it was the devastating Divisional Round loss to Washington. Now the team also has to replace both coordinators. And that’s without even taking into consideration player attrition due to free agency.