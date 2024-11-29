Lions’ Jared Goff Sends 3-Word Message After Insane Bears Finale

The Detroit Lions are 11-1 following a win over the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving, closing things out 23-20.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff finished 21-for-34 passing for 221 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

On the Bears’ side, a late-game clock management problem pretty much cost them the game. With 32 seconds left in regulation, the Bears’ offense didn’t seem to get that they needed to rush. Quarterback Caleb Williams started telling the players to get going quickly, but by the time the ball was snapped, just a few seconds were left on the clock, and time ran out during a long downfield pass. Game over.

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff Comments on Crazy Win Over Chicago

Speaking on CBS directly after the win, Goff talked about what it was like winning his first game on Thanksgiving, especially after the insane game ending. He’s only been a Lion for a few years, so he’s still new to this whole playing on Thanksgiving thing.