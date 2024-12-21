Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff Has 4-Word Message for Doubters

The Detroit Lions ended their winning streak on Sunday, December 15, with a loss to the Buffalo Bills. It wasn’t a blowout by any means, but there are still plenty of voices out there who think the Lions are done for the season after the 48-42 loss. One glaring issue for the Lions are all the injuries on their squad, but some of the guys on the team are speaking out and saying that despite the injuries, Detroit is in it to win it.

Following the loss to the Bills, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was asked about not giving into the temptation to overact to a loss like the Bills one.

Jared Goff Has Something to Tell Those Skeptical of the Detroit Lions

Goff summed up his thoughts about the loss in four simple words: “We’ll be just fine.”

Speaking a postgame press conference, Goff said that he’s “sure there will be a ton of stuff written about the sky falling, but no, internally, we’re good.”

Goff added that since the Lions “had won how many in a row up to that point,” that “it sucks to lose.”

“We would’ve loved to win every game out, all the way through the Super Bowl,” he added, “and I hope we can look back on this one as a good learning lesson for us and move on and use some of the stuff that we learned in this game to help us win these next three before we hit the playoffs.”

Goff also added that the loss could actually benefit the Lions if they “handle it the right way.” He says that if “you recognize where your shortcomings were and get better and move on, then sure, it can be a great thing for a team.”

Goff says that he think there will be “a ton of urgency from our guys, not that there wasn’t today, but there will be now for sure,” especially with both Minnesota and Philadelphia on their heels.

Jameson Williams: ‘I Really Don’t See the Noise’

Goff isn’t the only one speaking out. Talking to the media on Thursday, December 19, Jameson Williams also said that the Lions aren’t paying attention to any of the negative chatter.

“I really don’t see the noise,” Williams said. “I think the whole game plan for us is just to bounce back and focus up on Chicago this week. I’m pretty sure nobody in the locker room is worried about what people are saying or even seeing it because we are just so focused right now.”

Williams added that, “I’m pretty sure at the beginning of the season, everybody’s got a goal. If you can make it through a season without losing a game, that would be big, but it’s hard to win a game even though some teams do it a lot.”

Williams also made a good point that “it’s hard to win NFL games no matter what team is in front of you (or) what coach is on the other sideline.” So, the team is “just trying to make it big for us to bounce back and get back on our winning track.”