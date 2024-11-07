Lions’ Jared Goff Makes His Feelings Clear on Packers Trash Talk

The Detroit Lions pulled off a big win against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 4, 24-14 on the road. Of course, there were some hard feelings after the loss on the Packers’ side, because nobody likes to lose a game, especially to a division rival.

After the game, there was some dissing going on in the locker room, and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is opening up about it.

Appearing Tuesday, November 5, on 97.1 The Ticket, Goff addressed the trash talk that happened after the game.

Jared Goff Laughs Off Trash Talk

Following the Packers loss, Green Bay offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins said in the locker room, “The team that executed obviously won the game. But the better team didn’t.” That’s not a comment one would really say is sportsmanlike.

When asked about the brash comment on the radio show, Goff laughed and said, “Yeah, I heard it, that’s alright, he can say that. All good.”

Switching gears to the game, Goff discussed what it was like playing outside at Lambeau Field. “Probably the rainiest, wettest game I’ve played in, but I felt prepared, I did. I felt like we were really prepared,” Goff said. “We had practiced all week with a wet ball and I felt good with the gloves, our receivers felt good with their gloves, and I think it showed up.” He added, “They had a handful of drops. We didn’t. They had some guys slip. We didn’t. We were very prepared for the elements, and I thought our coaching staff did a hell of a job getting us ready.” Goff had another stellar game, completing 18 of 22 passes despite the windy and rainy conditions. He finished with 145 yards and didn’t throw a pick. When being interviewed by Erin Andrews of Fox Sports after the game, Goff talked about the big win in those inclement conditions. “We’re supposed to be the dome team. We’re supposed to be the team that can’t play outside, and we come in here and win,” he said. On the radio show, Goff said that he’s “been hearing it my whole life now” that he’s not a quarterback who is the best in bad weather conditions, “So, yeah, it gets me going, certainly, and I think our whole team.”

The Detroit Lions Prepared Hard for the Green Bay Game

Knowing they would be playing outside in what would likely be harsh weather, Lions coach Dan Campbell discussed how the team prepared ahead of the game.

He said on 97.1 The Ticket that the Lions “drenched the footballs” during practice last week, and it obviously worked like a charm.

“Every period we had a wet ball, for group, for individual, for all the team periods, that’s how we function,” Campbell said. “We didn’t wet the field, but we had the wind, which was great, especially Thursday, it was humming out there. So we really got the elements. We didn’t get the precipitation coming down, but we did have a wet ball and we did have the wind and we were outside, so it was awesome.”