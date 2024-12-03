Former Lions QB Matthew Stafford Predicted to Sign With Surprising Rival

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is going to be 37 years old in February, so there’s often chatter about whether or not he’ll retire and who will take his place with the Los Angeles Rams. But, in a twist, Stafford is now predicted to end up with a rival in the NFC, and it’s not the team people were buzzing about earlier in the season.

There’s been talk of Stafford ending up with the Minnesota Vikings, but in a Bleacher Report feature on the destiny of some NFL quarterbacks, Stafford is predicted to end up somewhere else.

Former Detroit Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford Could Have One More Stop Before Retirement

In the November 27 feature for Bleacher Report, NFL analyst and expert Brad Gagnon says that Stafford will be “positioned similar to (New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek (Carr) as a free agent or trade candidate” in the offseason.

“It’s not as though he’s fallen off a productivity cliff at 36, and he led this team to the Super Bowl a few years ago,” Gagnon noted. However, Gagnon makes a big prediction that Stafford will actually end up with the Seattle Seahawks.

“The Giants, Raiders and Titans might take interest if the Rams part ways, but Stafford might prefer to join a more competitive Seattle team to wind down his career,” Gagnon stated. “The Jets may not want to go down the (Aaron) Rodgers path, and Seattle could see this as a great opportunity to upgrade with the window open.”

According to Spotrac, the Los Angeles Rams would save $27 million against the 2025 salary cap if they split with Stafford “as a post-June 1 release,” Gagnon notes, “which is entirely possible if they determine the veteran is no longer a worthy asset at age 37.”

Stafford would be replacing Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. While one can’t blame Seattle’s problems on Smith, Gagnon notes that the team could save $25 million by parting ways with Smith during the offseason.

Smith’s latest game with the Seahawks saw the team beating the New York Jets on Sunday, December 1. During that game, he threw for 206 yards and a touchdown.

Gagnon actually also predicts that Smith, along with Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, will end up with the Jets after this season is through.

Matthew Stafford Suffers Lateral Ankle Sprain

The Rams proved victorious over the Saints on Sunday with a 21-14 win, but Stafford suffered a “little” lateral ankle sprain during the game. According to Rams head coach coach Sean McVay, the injury shouldn’t impact how Stafford prepares for Sunday’s big game against the Buffalo Bills.

“Nothing that’s going to change his weekly rhythm as far as practice,” McVay told reporters on Monday, also stating that the former Lions quarterback ran Monday during the Rams’ day-after lifting program. “Got it banged up a little bit. He’s tough. He pushes through and he should be good to go.”

Stafford was injured during the second quarter of the New Orleans game. He looked hurt and limped after the play but didn’t leave the game and passed for two touchdowns in the second half of the game.