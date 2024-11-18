Lions Players Appear to Honor Trump After Big Play

The Detroit Lions totally pummeled the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, November 17, in a 52-6 victory. Several key Lions players made great plays, and two of those guys seemed to pay tribute to President-elect Trump with an on-field celebration.

Those players are Detroit Lions defenders Malcolm Rodriguez and Za’Darius Smith.

Malcolm Rodriguez and Za’Darius Smith Appear to Do the ‘Trump Dance’

Following a great sack by Smith, the Lions’ new defensive end, both Smith and defender Rodriguez appeared to celebrate on the field by performing the “Trump Dance.”

The “Trump Dance” was born while Donald Trump was on the campaign trail at an event and performed a dance while “YMCA” blared over the loudspeakers.

Smith and Rodriguez weren’t alone. Raiders tight end Brock Bowers and a handful of other NFL players have also performed the “Trump Dance” after a big plays.

“I’ve seen everyone do it,” Bowers told USA Today after Sunday’s game, in which he did the dance. “I watched the UFC fight (Saturday) night and Jon Jones did it. I like watching UFC so I saw it, and thought it was cool.”

Za’Darius Smith on the Detroit Lions: ‘It’s All About the Attitude’

In an interview with CBS Detroit reporter Rachel Hopmayer on Thursday November 15, Smith talked about what he’s in his first week or so with the Lions.

“It’s all about the attitude, man. I saw it here today at practice,” he said. “When one guy had messed up on the play, it was like it was the end of the world. But that is what you want.”

Smith added, “You want to have that to where the young guys know that when they come on the field, ‘Hey, I can’t make a mistake.’ Throughout the nights and throughout the days, they can practice more. They can know exactly what their assignment is, so when they get out on the field, they know that coach, if you mess it up, coach is going to curse you out.”

Smith also had some special advice for new teammate Aidan Hutchinson, who’s battling back after an injury.

“He likes to play cards. He is a card guy,” Smith said. “All is love, man. Teaching him a couple of things with the camaraderie of the team. Some things to do. I know I have been a guy that when I had the (captain) patch on, I invite guys to my house on Thursday night, for Thursday Night Football.”

He added, “Just sprinkling a little bit of that stuff on him like, ‘Bro, this is you bro. This is your defense.’ You have to be doing that kind of stuff. Obviously, he is still young. He is going to grow as a player. Hopefully, I can be that light on him to help him grow as a player.”

The Lions and Smith are certainly hot heading into their Sunday, November 24, game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Lions are 9-1, while the Colts are 5-6. The game is at 1 p.m. Eastern time at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.