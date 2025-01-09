Lions Predicted to Add 6-Foot-7 Edge Rusher to Defense

The Detroit Lions have tried the NFL Draft and free agency, but struggled to find a product counterpart to star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

The Lions could try again in the coming draft, with one outlet predicting the team will use its first-round pick on one of the biggest prospects in the draft — literally. Pro Football Focus analyst Trevor Sikkema predicted the Lions would use the No. 32 overall pick on a 6-foot-7 pass rusher who could ease the pressure on Hutchinson and give the defensive line a much-needed boost.

Lions Bolster Defense in Mock Draft

Sikkema noted that the Lions struggled to find production in their pass rush after Hutchinson went down with a fractured leg in October, cutting short his regular season. With Hutchinson placed on injured reserve, the Lions did not have any other pass rushers step up to match his level of production.

The PFF analyst predicted the Lions would use their first-round pick on Landon Jackson of Arkansas.

“As we head into the playoffs, Aidan Hutchinson still leads the Lions in sacks (7.5),” Sikkema wrote. “It’s safe to say they need some pass-rush help this offseason. Jackon is a unique edge rusher because of his 6-foot-7 frame and 275-pound weight. Yet, he has good burst and some intriguing bend for a player with those measurables. I expect the Lions to like his profile.”

Jackson had a productive three-year career at Arkansas, making 16.0 sacks and 116 total tackles including 28 tackles for a loss.

The Lions managed to find plenty of success even after Hutchinson went down this season, losing only one game after he suffered a fractured leg in a win over the Dallas Cowboys. The team has made some big investments into its defense, using their first-round pick in 2024 on cornerback Terrion Arnold, who ended up starting 15 games this season with 60 total tackles and 10 passes defensed.

The team could still get Hutchinson back, with the former first-round pick saying he is on track to complete rehab in February and could take the field in the Super Bowl if the Lions advance that far.

Rookie Could Be a Work in Progress

Bleacher Report noted in its draft profile of Jackson that he has plenty of room to grow, so may not be an immediate impact player for the Lions.

“Overall, the Arkansas product has the makings of being a solid every-down contributor as a traditional defensive end in even fronts or a 4i- to 5-technique in odd fronts,” the site noted. “He may not be a perennial Pro Bowler/All-Pro who consistently gets double-digit sacks, but he can be a plus starter teams can win within the NFL.”

The report added that Jackson has the intangibles of a productive NFL pass rusher and could grow even more effective if he adds to his 6-foot-7, 280-pound frame.