Lions Quarterback Jared Goff is Getting Respect in the NFL

The Detroit Lions towered over the Seattle Seahawks during Monday Night Football on September 30, with a 42-29 win, marking the first time the Lions have taken down the Seahawks since 2012. Jared Goff was 18-18 for 292 yards, making it a “perfect” game for the franchise quarterback, and he also scored a 7-yard touchdown following a beautiful Amon-Ra St. Brown touchdown pass. Now, Goff is getting some much-deserved props and respect from the NFL following that performance.

Jared Goff is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week

The NFL has named Goff the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his showing against the Seahawks. In an October 2 feature on the NFL’s website, Grant Gordon noted that “Goff had a perfect Monday night throwing the ball.” Goff also threw two touchdowns for a 155.8 rating, in addition to the touchdown he made.

This isn’t the first time Goff has won the award. Previously, he was named NFC Offensive Player of the week three times with the Los Angeles Rams and twice with the Lions. His last time being named NFC Offensive Player of the Week was in Week 6 of the 2023 season, following his performance against the Buccaneers where he threw for 353 yards and two touchdowns.

Last week, the Detroit Lions also picked up some weekly recognition in the NFL, when punter Jack Fox picked up the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor against the Cardinals.

“In a grind-it-out 20-13 Detroit Lions win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, field position proved pivotal and Fox played a vital role in the victory,” Gordon wrote of Fox in the September 25 feature. “Fox punted five times, with four placed inside the opposing 20-yard line. The big booter averaged 49.4 yards per punt with a 45.4 net.”

Jared Goff Had ‘One of the Most Efficient Games in NFL History’

In addition to the NFC Player of the Week honor, some NFL analysts and experts are giving Goff major props for his Monday night performance.

“Goff put together one of the most efficient games in NFL history during Detroit’s 42-29 victory over Seattle,” stated Jacob Camenker of USA Today in a September 30 piece. Camenker also noted that, “Goff’s performance was made all the more impressive by the fact that the Seahawks were allowing the second-fewest passing yards per game entering Monday’s action. He more doubled the 132.3 yards per game Seattle had been allowing through the air and led the Lions to their strongest scoring output of the season.”

On ESPN’s Get Up on October 1, Jeff Saturday, Domonique Foxworth and Dan Graziano spoke with Mike Greenberg about the Lions’ win over the Hawks and said that the Goff and the Lions’ big night is a reminder that the Detroit Lions are “still the team in the NFC that you’re going to have to beat.”

NFL writer and expert Brad Berreman of SideLion Report also called Goff’s NFC Player of the Week honors a “no-brainer,” adding, “As if it could’ve been anyone else, Jared Goff has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 4.”