Lions Could Make Big Surprise Move at Trade Deadline

With the NFL trade deadline quickly approaching on November 5, NFL analysts and fans alike are wondering what the Detroit Lions have up their collective sleeves. At this point, trade buzz is everywhere, and people are waiting with lots of anticipation to see what moves Lions head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes make.
Some NFL analysts and experts think the Lions could make a surprise move at trade deadline that has to do with their quarterback lineup, and in return, they could get an experienced edge rusher.
The Detroit Lions Could Lose Quarterback to the Cleveland Browns
In an October 25 feature on trade landing spots for various NFL players, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report has a curious Detroit Lions player up for grabs.
In the piece, Knox suggests that while the Lions “won’t actively shop quarterback Hendon Hooker” because “they would be wise to hang onto their top insurance policy behind center,” he could still get traded away by the trade deadline.
Knox’s suggested landing spot for Hooker is the Cleveland Browns.
Knox says “the Lions might be persuaded to part with Hooker after signing starter Jared Goff to a four-year extension in the offseason. Hooker is purely depth for Detroit, but his untapped potential could interest teams without a long-term quarterback plan.”
“Tennessee’s offense often made the reads simple and clear as day, but Hooker executed with good velocity and ball placement,” Derrik Klassen of Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department wrote ahead of last year’s draft. “He has enough juice to fit tight windows, as well as the careful placement to lead receivers smoothly for yards after the catch.”
Knox adds that Hooker would be a deal, because he “wouldn’t have a cap hit above $2 million in either of the next two seasons,” which “could make the 26-year-old an ideal flyer for the Cleveland Browns.”
“Deshaun Watson hasn’t panned out for Cleveland and is now out for the year with a torn Achilles,” Knox added. “The Browns need to start over at quarterback, but Watson’s contract makes that a massive challenge. He’ll carry a cap hit of $72.9 million in each of the next two years.”
As for who the Lions could pick up in this trade, it could be a pass-rusher such as Za’Darius Smith to help take the place of Aidan Hutchinson until Hutchinson is healthy again.
‘His Future in Detroit is Cloudy’
Not everyone thinks Hooker will be packing his bags this trade deadline. Brad Berreman of SideLion Report has Hooker listed as one of the Lions players who likely won’t get traded away yet.
“In a very broad sense, a case can be made for Hooker as a trade chip to acquire an edge rusher if it came down to that,” Berreman wrote in a November 2 feature. “His future in Detroit is cloudy at best, as an older prospect coming out of college in 2023 and with Jared Goff’s new contract extending into the future like it does-which is beyond Hooker’s rookie contract, and to his (Hooker’s) age-30 season.”
Berreman added that “also hard to see there being a ton of interest in Hooker on the trade market right now, or his inclusion (or not) being a tipping point in talks of a larger deal. The Lions can, and should, invest more time in his development before he becomes a really viable trade asset. The time to trade Hooker is likely to come, but this year’s trade deadline is not it.”
Comments
Lions Could Make Big Surprise Move at Trade Deadline