Lions Could Make Big Surprise Move at Trade Deadline

With the NFL trade deadline quickly approaching on November 5, NFL analysts and fans alike are wondering what the Detroit Lions have up their collective sleeves. At this point, trade buzz is everywhere, and people are waiting with lots of anticipation to see what moves Lions head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes make.

Some NFL analysts and experts think the Lions could make a surprise move at trade deadline that has to do with their quarterback lineup, and in return, they could get an experienced edge rusher.

The Detroit Lions Could Lose Quarterback to the Cleveland Browns

In an October 25 feature on trade landing spots for various NFL players, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report has a curious Detroit Lions player up for grabs.

In the piece, Knox suggests that while the Lions “won’t actively shop quarterback Hendon Hooker” because “they would be wise to hang onto their top insurance policy behind center,” he could still get traded away by the trade deadline.

Knox’s suggested landing spot for Hooker is the Cleveland Browns.

Knox says “the Lions might be persuaded to part with Hooker after signing starter Jared Goff to a four-year extension in the offseason. Hooker is purely depth for Detroit, but his untapped potential could interest teams without a long-term quarterback plan.”

“Tennessee’s offense often made the reads simple and clear as day, but Hooker executed with good velocity and ball placement,” Derrik Klassen of Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department wrote ahead of last year’s draft. “He has enough juice to fit tight windows, as well as the careful placement to lead receivers smoothly for yards after the catch.”

Knox adds that Hooker would be a deal, because he “wouldn’t have a cap hit above $2 million in either of the next two seasons,” which “could make the 26-year-old an ideal flyer for the Cleveland Browns.”