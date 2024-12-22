Lions Cut Ties With Second-Year Safety Hours After Arrest

The Detroit Lions waived second-year safety Brandon Joseph on Saturday, hours after his arrest in Michigan and just a day before a critical game for the team’s playoff standing.

ESPN’s Eric Woodyard reported that Joseph was placed under arrest in the early morning hours on Saturday on suspicion of speeding and impaired driving.

“Joseph was arrested at 1:47 a.m. Saturday in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, police there confirmed to ESPN,” the report noted. “Officers said they observed him driving through the city at a higher rate of speed. During a car stop, officers noticed signs of alcohol use, and they conducted preliminary tests with reasonable and probable cause. He was arrested and detained based on that, before being released roughly six hours later.”

The Lions waived Joseph later in the day, leaving a hole in a secondary that has already been hit by injuries.

Police Speak Out on Brandon Joseph Arrest

Paul Vanderplow, director of the Dearborn Heights Police Department, told ESPN that Joseph was compliant at the scene and that the incident remains under investigation.

“He was very cooperative, he was compliant,” Vanderplow said. “We had reasonable suspicion and probable cause to investigate him for operating under the influence.

“He subjected himself to all required tests. We are waiting for the results of those tests before any additional charges are even filed.”

Joseph joined the Lions as an undrafted rookie in 2023, appearing in two games. He has played in 14 games this season with one start, making 13 total tackles.

Lions Making Moves in the Secondary

The Lions elevated safety Loren Strickland from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Even before Joseph’s release on Stuarday, the team has been hit hard by injuries, with cornerback Carlton Davis being placed on injured reserve after last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold was expected to move into the starting lineup, and the rookie said this week that he believes he’s up to the task.

“Things have changed a lot. I’ve gotten experience under my belt. Played in a lot of big games and kind of got acclimated to the NFL life,” Arnold said, via SI.com. “My role has increased, and as they would say, I’ve kind of figured it out. My first four games, I was kind of handsy. But after that, I’ve been good.”

Arnold added that he was prepared to become the team’s starter, though the injury to Davis made that moment come sooner than he expected.

Though the Lions have been hit hard by injuries on defense, they got some good news this week as safety Ifeatu Melifonwu was activated from injured reserve.

The Lions went into Sunday tied with the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings for the top record in the NFC. The Lions are looking to seize the No. 1 overall seed and a bye week to start the playoffs.