Maxx Crosby Has ‘Interest’ in Signing With the Lions: Report

The Detroit Lions are in the market for an edge rusher who can help fill the big void left by defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who is out the rest of the regular season due to a broken tibia. Detroit Lions fans have made no secret of their love for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, but the player has repeatedly said he wants to stay in Las Vegas.

But, things can change quickly in the NFL, and a report from NFL analysts and experts Christian Booher and John Maakaron of Sports Illustrated indicates that Crosby could be interested in coming back to Michigan. The edge rusher is a Michigan native, born and raised in Lapeer, and played football at Eastern Michigan, so this would be a warm homecoming of sorts.

Maxx Crosby Could Be Changing His Mind About Leaving Las Vegas

In an October 19 feature for Sports Illustrated, Booher and Maakaron say something interesting about Crosby’s possible “interest” in coming to Detroit.

“According to a source with knowledge of the situation, there is natural interest from Crosby’s side in joining the Lions via a trade,” they state.

It’s no wonder why Crosby would want to leave the Raiders for the Lions. Going into Week 8, the Raiders are at the bottom of the AFC West. In comparison, the Detroit Lions are at the top of the NFC North and look like real Super Bowl contenders. If Crosby wants to get a ring, Detroit could be his one-way ticket.

Adding to this talk is that Crosby shared an Instagram story on October 19 from a fan who asked him to come back to Michigan.

“Homecoming at the Factory and Maxx Crosby field,” the reposted picture stated on Crosby’s Instagram story. “Time to come home and win a (ring emoji) @maxxcrosby.”

Crosby has 6.5 sacks on the season going into Week 8. He has been battling a high ankle sprain but appeared in the Raiders’ Sunday, October 20, game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Maxx Crosby’s Locker Room Comments Raise Eyebrows

Speaking with the media on October 16, Crosby discussed Las Vegas doing a “rebuild” in the wake of Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams getting traded to the New York Jets the day prior. Crosby’s comments could be taken as someone who’s ready to jump ship.

“I’m not here to rebuild. I’m here to win,” Crosby said. “So, you know, I don’t know. Whatever that means, but yeah I’m here to win now. And wherever I’m going to be, I’m going (to be) here to win. So, that’s all that matters to me.”

Before Detroit Lions fans go about getting too excited about a Maxx Crosby trade, note that in an October 16 feature for The Athletic, Raiders owner Mark Davis states that a Crosby trade is “just not happening.”

Plus, as Booher and Maakaron point out, “the defender wants to be known as a pillar of the Raiders’ organization. He has a strong desire to help build the team back into a winning organization.”

In 2022, Crosby signed a four-year, $94 million contract with the Raiders, with an annual average salary of $23,500,000. Las Vegas first drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.