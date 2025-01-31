Maxx Crosby Message is Bad News for the Lions

If there’s one guy at the top of the wish-list of pretty much every Detroit Lions fan, it’s the powerful Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders. Not only is Crosby a Michigan native, but he has the kind of energy and edge, pun intended, that would fit in the Motor City.

For years now, fans, as well as NFL analysts and experts, have discussed the idea of Crosby being traded to Detroit. Now, Crosby has a new head coach at the Raiders in Pete Carroll, and the player’s comments about Carroll could dash a few Detroit hopes and dreams.

Detroit Lions Fans Want Michigan Native Maxx Crosby

Crosby, a star defensive end, was born and raised in Lapeer and played football at Eastern Michigan before entering the NFL. He would be a dream counterpart to fellow defensive end Aidan Hutchinson in Detroit.

But, this Detroit dream guy sounds like he’s excited for what is ahead with the Raiders and their new coach. Speaking on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go” podcast with Jim Gray on Wednesday, January 29, he said that some of his qualities match Carroll’s.

“It’s exciting,” Crosby said of the Raiders hiring Carroll. “I think the number one thing you look at is just energy. We talked about it a few times. Competition as well.”

He added, “As a competitor, as somebody who brings energy all the time and lives off that and expects it from others, I love somebody with that type of mentality. So he’s a winner. He’s done it his whole career. And it’s just exciting to see what’s going to come soon.”

Crosby also mentioned that he has talked with Carroll and new general manager John Spytek and is looking forward to the team’s rebuild.

“The main things that (Pete Carroll) talked about is, we’re going right now,” Crosby said. “We’re not wasting time. That’s the one thing he mentioned to me after his press conference. We’re going to get this thing rolling. So, it’s exciting.”

He added that his “mentality every year” is that he desires “to win every year.”

NFL Expert Talks Maxx Crosby to the Green Bay Packers

If Crosby were to be traded to any other team in the NFL, Lions fans would likely love it to be them. But, NFL analyst Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team thinks Green Bay would be a good fit. In a January 21 feature, he discusses the idea of Crosby going to the Packers.

In his proposal, the Raiders would get a 2025 second-round pick and 2026 third-round pick for the trade.

He notes that the Packers “desperately need a pass rusher. Not one they can be patient in developing, but one who can contribute right away for a potential Super Bowl run in 2025.”

Finally, while Brooke admits that “it would take significant resources to convince the Raiders to give up their franchise player in his prime,” he thinks Green Bay “would be the perfect landing spot.”

Crosby inked a four-year, $94 Million contract with the Raiders in 2022, and he receives an annual average salary of $23,500,000. The Las Vegas Raiders drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Last season, Crosby had 45 tackles, 7.5 sacks and five passes defended in 12 games.