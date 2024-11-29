Saxophonist Amazes Fans With Viral National Anthem at Lions-Bears Game

A rendition of the National Anthem on saxophone is drawing rave reviews on social media from fans after musician Mike Phillips performed before the Detroit Lions played the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day 2024.

“This saxophone rendition of the National Anthem World from Mike Phillips is INCREDIBLE, 🎷” the NFL wrote on X, sharing video of the moment. The video has had more than 320,000 views.

Fans raved about the rendition. “Saxophone setting the tone for Thanksgiving football 🎷🔥 Who needs turkey when you’ve got vibes like this? 🏈🦃” one fan wrote on the NFL’s comment thread.

“This saxophone rendition of the National Anthem World from Mike Phillips is INCREDIBLE. 🎷” another person wrote. The Detroit Lions also shared video of the performance on YouTube.

“World-renowned saxophonist Mike Phillips is known as one of the most electrifying instrumentalists today. Mike is the first musician signed by Michael Jordan to the Nike Jordan Brand, home of the Air Jordan, and is the only musician in the world to have recorded and toured with the legendary ‘Big Three’ of American soul and pop music: Michael Jackson, Prince, and Stevie Wonder, not only as a member of the band, but as a featured soloist,” Phillips’ website bio says.

Fans Called Mike Phillips’ Saxophone Rendition ‘Legendary’ & ‘Soulful’

Other fans also praised Phillips on social media. “Incredible! They need to do this more often! Very talented saxophonist doing circular breathing while he is playing,” a fan wrote on X.

“It was legendary! holding that last note for as long as he did,” another fan wrote.

“Mike Phillips absolutely nails it with this soulful saxophone rendition! Truly an unforgettable take on the National Anthem,” a fan wrote on X.

“In 2023, Mike Phillips launched Keep It Moving Music (KIMM), under the SRG Jazz label imprint. He was also recently named Sr. VP of SRG Jazz at the SRG-ILS Group (distributed by UMG),” Phillips’ website bio continues.

“He is a recipient of an Honorary Doctor of Music Business and Entrepreneurship degree, a recipient of The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award and The Georgia Citizen Award, which is the highest state-level honor given to a citizen. And notably is an amazing golfer; so, if he’s not on a stage near you, look for him on the golf course,” it says.

It’s Not the 1st Time Mike Phillips Has Played the National Anthem at a Televised Sporting Event

Phillips has played the National Anthem at sporting events before. A YouTube video shows him playing it at the 2016 NFC Divisional in Atlanta.

He also performed the National Anthem by sax in January 2022 when the Detroit Lions played the Green Bay Packers, according to video posted to YouTube.

Rolling Stone quotes Prince as once saying about him, “I was offstage, listening to Michael Phillips take his solo. I was thinking ‘Wow, listen to those people responding, and all he’s doing is playing a saxophone.’ They can feel that what he’s doing is real. So many shows now…they are so dead. But here’s one man breathing into an instrument, and the whole room feels alive. It made me want to rise up to that level when I came back onstage.”

Other artists have also played the National Anthem on saxophone, according to YouTube video.