2023 Undrafted Free Agent Turned Heads at Lions Minicamp

The Detroit Lions don’t desperately need an undrafted free agent to step up and become a regular contributor at edge rusher. But if that happened, it certainly wouldn’t hurt, and the Lions could have that in Mitchell Agude.

At least Agude presented the potential for that at Detroit’s offseason workouts. An undrafted free agent from last year, Agude was included on an SI.com All Lions’ list of eight players “who impressed” at Lions minicamp.

“ continues to impress throughout the offseason workouts. Campbell has had his eyes on him since last season, when he was a member of the practice squad,” wrote SI.com’s All Lions’ Christian Booher. “The young defender has strong pass-rush ability along with good technique.

“There’s a chance for to surprise many in training camp. If he can maintain a high level of production when the shoulder pads come on, he will only further his chances of stealing a roster spot in 2024.”

Agude didn’t dress for a regular season game last season. But the Lions signed him to their practice squad on September 20, which is where he spent the rest of the season.

Then, Detroit signed Agude to a reserve/futures contract on January 30.

What Mitchell Agude Could Provide for the Lions

The Lions added defensive end Marcus Davenport and CFL Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year Mathieu Betts in NFL free agency. Detroit’s organization also still has high hopes for standout 2022 rookie James Houston.

But there could be room for Agude on the roster too.

Preferably, the Lions want to find a bookend partner for budding star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson this year. But a rotation of valued contributors opposite Hutchinson could work just as well.

Agude could be part of that rotation, along with Davenport and Betts. Veterans John Cominsky and Josh Paschal are options as well.

NFL teams, though, typically keep 4-5 defensive ends on the active roster. So to make the team, Agude may have to edge out Betts and perhaps both Cominsky and Paschal.

The Lions will probably have to keep five defensive ends for Agude to make the roster. Paschal is a former second-round pick still on his rookie contract, so he’s likely guaranteed a roster spot.

But Betts and Cominsky are less secure. Cominsky accepted a pay cut this offseason to stay with the Lions.

Agude’s Journey From Community College to NFL

While Agude has yet to make his NFL debut, he’s still taken an incredible path to find himself with an opportunity in the league.

Agude began his college career at Riverside Community College. He starred there for two seasons. That led him to UCLA, where he recorded 78 total tackles, including 14.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks over two campaigns.

In 2022, he had 39 total tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 4 sacks with the Miami Hurricanes.

Ironically, Agude stayed in South Florida after going undrafted, signing with the Miami Dolphins. But he didn’t make the Dolphins roster out of training camp and then signed with the Lions in late September.

He still faces an uphill battle to make the Detroit roster. But if he continues to perform as he did this spring, then the Lions may have no choice but to find a spot for Agude.