Lions Urged to Sign Archrival’s Former Safety

The Detroit Lions struggled offensively in their Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While they racked up 463 offensive yards, the Lions threw two interceptions and turned the ball over twice on downs. Detroit also scored a touchdown on just one of its seven red zone possessions.

But on September 16, Bleacher Report’s NFL scouting department argued the Lions should make a move to bolster their defense. Bleacher Report named safety Rudy Ford, who played last season for the Green Bay Packers, the player the Lions should “add now.”

“Ifeatu Melifonwu has been banged up to begin the campaign, and Kerby Joseph missed Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury,” Bleacher Report’s staff wrote. “So it might be smart for the Lions to add another safety to the roster or practice squad just in case.

“Rudy Ford would be a good option since he has experience lining up at free and strong safety and knows the NFC North well after spending the last couple of years in Green Bay.” The 29-year-old safety played the past two seasons for the Packers. During his seven-year career, he has also had regular season stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars. With the Packers last season, Ford recorded 71 combined tackles, 6 pass defenses and 2 interceptions. What Safety Rudy Ford Could Bring to the Lions

Ford began his career as a sixth-round pick for the Cardinals in the 2017 NFL draft. Despite being a late draft pick, he appeared in 10 games for Arizona as a rookie.

He then made his first career start with the Cardinals in 2018.

In Jacksonville during the 2021 campaign, Ford started more than one contest for the first time in his career. He’s earned more playing time each of the past two seasons and started a career-high nine contests in 2023.

Ford has played more defensive snaps the previous year in each of the past four seasons.

That kind of experience is always useful for a team with high expectations like the Lions. Ford can also contribute on special teams.

Until last season when he became a regular defensive starter, Ford had played at least 100 special teams snaps in all of his NFL seasons.

Ford spent part of the 2024 preseason with the Carolina Panthers. But Carolina released him on August 27.

How Ford Would Fit in the Lions Secondary

As Bleacher Report explained, the Lions are dealing with some safety injuries.

Both safeties Ifeatu Melifonwu and Kerby Joseph are banged up. Joseph played in Week 2 but was on the injury report with a hamstring ailment. Melifonwu has missed the first two games of this season because of an ankle issue.

Because Melifonwu hasn’t played, Brian Branch has lined up at safety for more snaps. Branch is among the team leaders in combined tackles through two weeks. But according to Pro Football Focus, he struggled playing mostly safety in Week 1.

Branch rebounded against the Buccaneers, but he didn’t line up for as many snaps in Week 2.

He mostly played in the slot during his rookie season last year.

Signing Ford to the active roster would allow the Lions to move Branch back to primarily nickel cornerback. Or, Detroit could add Ford to the practice squad as insurance in case Joseph’s hamstring gets worse or if something happens to Branch.