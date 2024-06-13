Lions’ Terrion Arnold Puts NFL on Notice, Signs Rookie Deal

Rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold is a much richer man than he was a week ago. On June 13, The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett reported Arnold signed his rookie contract, which is worth $14.34 million over the next four seasons.

Arnold was the last Detroit Lions rookie to sign his contract with the team. But when he spoke to the media at the team’s minicamp, he didn’t appear concerned about whether he’d sign his deal. Instead, Arnold addressed his own speed.

“When I ran the 40, I pulled my hamstring the day before running the 40, so when people see me step-for-step (running with receivers out here) they’re like, ‘I didn’t know he was that fast,'” Arnold said, via Birkett. “Well, I ran the 40 with a bruised hamstring, but people don’t see stuff like that. People don’t know stuff like that.”

Arnold finished around the middle of the pack among cornerbacks at the NFL combine with a 40-yard dash time of 4.5 seconds. But with his hamstring closer to 100% during offseason workouts, Arnold looked faster than that time indicated this spring.

Birkett reported Arnold took snaps with the Lions first-team defense as the No. 2 cornerback opposite veteran Carlton Davis during minicamp.

What Rookie Terrion Arnold Will Bring to Lions Secondary

In the two or three months prior to the NFL draft, analysts speculated whether or not the Lions would trade up for Arnold or one of the other top cornerbacks of the 2024 class.

The Lions did trade up but not very far — from No. 29 to 24 — exercising patience until they just couldn’t wait anymore for Arnold.

“Never thought he would be there, but we couldn’t be more thrilled,” said Lions general manager Brad Holmes on April 25.

Holmes added that Arnold was the team’s highest-rated cornerback in the class.

Arnold starred at Alabama during his college career. In 2023, which was his redshirt sophomore season, he displayed tremendous athleticism, recording 5 interceptions along with 6.5 tackles for loss.

Arnold also had 12 pass defenses during 2023.

The Lions aimed to greatly improve their secondary this offseason with several moves. Last season, Detroit allowed the sixth-most passing yards in the NFL.

But as part of a revamped secondary, the Lions will likely have two new starting cornerbacks, including Arnold. Free agent signee Amik Robertson and second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw could also play major roles in Detroit’s new-look cornerback room.

Lions CB Depth Heading Into Training Camp

Not only did the Lions do a lot to fix their cornerback issues, at least on paper, the position could turn into a strength this season.

While the Lions added Davis through a trade, Robertson in free agency and Arnold and Rakestraw through the draft, Detroit also re-signed veteran cornerbacks Khalil Dorsey, Kindle Vildor and Emmanuel Moseley.

Dorsey and Vildor played well at times in 2023 but were largely unable to prove they could be relied upon as NFL starters. But the Lions hope they each can flourish in depth roles during 2024.

Moseley is also a bounce back candidate after missing most of the past two seasons with multiple ACL injuries.

The Lions have Steven Gilmore on the roster as well. He could earn a role on the roster has a special teams contributor.

Detroit should feature a much stronger cornerback corps during 2024, and Arnold, with his surprising speed, is a big reason why.