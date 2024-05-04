Chiefs Abruptly Cut WR Following Workout With Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs filled several roster holes through the 2024 NFL draft. The Chiefs also signed a slew of undrafted free agents.

After assessing their new rookie talent, the Chiefs announced a round of cuts, which included wide receiver Anthony Miller.

AtoZSports’ Charles Goldman reported, “The most notable of these players is Miller. A former second-round pick by the Bears in the 2018 NFL draft, Miller has a history with OC Matt Nagy in Chicago.

“He had been down in Texas training with Patrick Mahomes this offseason, but apparently, he didn’t do enough to warrant a 90-man roster spot moving forward. ”

Miller shared several photos from his workouts in Texas on Instagram. Four days before his release, photographer Heather Smith shared a reel featuring Mahomes training with Miller, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, Louis Rees-Zammit, and more.

The Chiefs initially signed Miller to the practice squad in December 2023, right after wide receiver Skyy Moore hit injured reserve. The 29-year-old signed a futures contract with the team on January 23.

Miller, who had a brief stint with the Houston Texans, hasn’t taken a snap in the NFL since he played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. In 50 career games and 18 starts, Miller recorded 140 catches for 1,589 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Chiefs News: Kansas City Released 7 Total Players, Signed 17 UDFAs



Miller wasn’t the only cut the Chiefs made before the start of rookie minicamp on Saturday, May 4. Kansas City officially announced they added 17 undrafted free agents, including two wide receivers, Reggie Brown out of James Madison, and Phillip Brooks from Kansas State.

In a correlating move, the Chiefs waived wide receiver Shi Smith, defensive end Jordan Smith, tight end Izaiah Gathings, wide receiver Jacob Copeland, and safety Tyree Gillespie. Kansas City also rescinded their exclusive rights tender to linebacker Cole Christiansen.

Analysts Urge the Chiefs to Sign a Veteran WR Amid Rashee Rice’s Uncertain Future



Upgrading the wide receiver corp was a priority for the Chiefs in their run for a Super Bowl three-peat. Kansas City traded up to land Xavier Worthy in the first round of the NFL draft, giving Mahomes a speedy new weapon. However, the Chiefs may need to sign a veteran in free agency.

A big question mark surrounds Rice, Mahomes’ No. 1 wide receiver, as he faces potential discipline for his involvement in a high-speed, multi-vehicle crash on March 30. According to NFL insider James Palmer, the Chiefs are “expecting” Rice’s suspension to be “half a season at least.”

It remains unclear whether the punishment will be handed down in 2024 or 2025 — it depends on how the legal process plays out. The Athletic’s Nate Taylor wrote, “The Chiefs could add another veteran” amid Rice’s situation.

“Worthy is the lone rookie projected to be a starter, as his rare speed should help Brown’s production. Mahomes’ ability to build connections with Brown and Worthy will be something to watch in the offseason. If the Chiefs don’t add a veteran, [Kadarius] Toney and Moore could battle for snaps in the regular season.”

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported the Chiefs were an interested party in landing Odell Beckham Jr. before he signed with the Miami Dolphins. The Chief could bring back Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Other possible free-agent options include Zay Jones and Michael Thomas.