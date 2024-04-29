Raiders Named Fit to Sign Free Agent Former Pro Bowl QB

The Las Vegas Raiders weren’t able to find a future franchise quarterback in the draft so it looks like Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell will compete for the starting job. However, now that the draft is over, the team could continue to evaluate their options.

There are still some notable players in free agency, including Ryan Tannehill. The former Tennessee Titans starting quarterback is coming off a rough season but he is a former Pro Bowler. Jack Murray of Bleacher Report believes that it would make sense for the Raiders to bring in the former NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

“The Las Vegas Raiders were a team that many thought could make a splash for a quarterback in the Draft,” Murray wrote in an April 27 column. “That did not materialize, and it will enter the season with Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell and Anthony Brown on the depth chart.

“That may sound like enough, especially considering the fact that the team just signed Minshew in the offseason and O’Connell had significant experience as a rookie in 2023. However, the Raiders could be a team that has an itch that wasn’t totally scratched in the draft and adding another layer with Tannehill could push the other quarterbacks during training camp.”

Would Ryan Tannehill Be a Fit in Las Vegas?

Tannehill is coming off of a season where he threw four touchdowns to seven interceptions. He also has an extensive injury history and will be 36 when the 2024 season starts. Tannehill’s former head coach with the Miami Dolphins Joe Philbin is on the Raiders’ offensive coaching staff so there’s familiarly there.

That said, it’s hard to see the upside in adding Tannehill. The Raiders already have a veteran with starting experience in Minshew, who is healthier and younger. Tannehill had some very good years in Tennessee, including a 33-touchdown season in 2020 but he’s on a steep decline. He only threw 13 touchdowns in 2022 and 21 in 2021.

Tannehill would make sense for the Raiders if they only had O’Connell but Minshew checks a lot of the boxes that he could potentially check. It’s possible that the team looks at their options once camp starts but it’s looking like it will be Minsew and O’Connell competing for the starting spot.

Las Vegas Raiders Will Likely Wait Until 2025 to Address QB

O’Connell had some promising moments as a rookie and Minshew has started a lot of games but neither has long-term upside. The Raiders could get away with average to above-average quarterback play if they were in a division that wasn’t AFC West. However, the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs have two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and the Denver Broncos just used a first-round pick on a quarterback.

Next year, the Raiders will have to be aggressive in trying to find a franchise quarterback. There should be fewer teams looking to draft one than there were this year. It was wise for the team not to force the quarterback issue this offseason. They had many needs across the roster and were able to fill some of them.

A rookie quarterback would likely be set up for success in 2025 if the Raiders go in that direction.