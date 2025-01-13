Rams Offseason Trade Prediction Spells Bad News for Cooper Kupp

The Los Angeles Rams have a playoff game on tap against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card, but the future of wide receiver Cooper Kupp remains a topic with the 2025 trade window yet to open.

Kupp is coming off a third straight injury-shortened season. He is also entering Year 2 of a three-year, $80.1 million contract.

Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton predicts Kupp will get traded to the Washington Commanders.

“In the middle of the 2024 season, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay shut down the trade chatter around Cooper Kupp,” Moton wrote on January 13. “Teams likely inquired about Kupp, but the Rams flipped a switch with a healthy roster in the second half of the season, going 9-3 after a 1-4 start. At the beginning of that run, it made sense for Los Angeles to retain Kupp.

“However, regardless of how far the Rams go in the playoffs, they should consider moving on from the 31-year-old wide receiver.”

Moton provided a trade proposal to make the deal happen.

Rams get:

2025 third-round pick

2025 seventh-round pick

Commanders get:

Cooper Kupp

The Commanders are set to face the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round. A Commanders win coupled with Rams wins over the Vikings on Monday and Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round would set up an NFC Championship showdown between the two teams.

Kupp finished the regular season with 710 yards and 6 touchdowns on 67 receptions.

Moton argued many reasons the Rams should at least consider a Kupp trade whenever this postseason run ends and the offseason begins, not the least of which being Puka Nacua.

Injury History, Puka Nacua’s Emergence Could Be Key to Cooper Kupp Trade

“Kupp has missed 18 games over the last three years because of injuries. He hasn’t topped 812 receiving yards since he won the triple crown receiving title in 2021,” Moton wrote. “Furthermore, Puka Nacua has emerged as the Rams’ go-to receiver. In 2023 and 2024, he led the team in catches and receiving yards.

“Los Angeles could find a No. 2 receiver in the upcoming draft. General manager Les Snead took Kupp in the third round in 2017.”

That process may have already begun beyond Nacua.

The Rams could choose to move on from veteran Demarcus Robinson, the team’s third-leading receiver, after the season. He will be a free agent and his arrest during the regular season adds another layer of complexity to his situation.

The Rams still have younger options if they trade Kupp, with Tutu Atwell and Tyler Johnson and rookie Jordan Whittington, the team’s sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft.

Notably, the 2025 draft is not considered to be a strong wide receiver class.

Timing Key for Rams on Potential Cooper Kupp Trade

The decision to move on from Kupp is more than just whether or not to move on the player who once captured the receiving triple crown. There are significant salary cap ramifications the Rams must be cognizant of.

The Rams will incur a $17.2 million dead cap hit with $12.5 million in savings if they trade Kupp before June 1, per Over The Cap.

A post-June 1 designation would make it $20 million in savings and $9.8 million in dead money.

The Rams have resisted moving on from Kupp in previous transaction windows, and a strong postseason could make that another moot issue. Still, they could capitalize on his one-time All-Pro, Pro Bowler, Offensive Player of the Year, and Super Bowl champion resume.