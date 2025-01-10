Rams Veteran Charged After Arrest With Playoffs Looming: Report

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson faces criminal charges as the result of his arrest on suspicion of DUI in November, per a new report from TMZ.

He is due in court in late February.

“The Office of the Los Angeles City Attorney tells us Robinson was charged with one count of misdemeanor DUI … stemming from his November arrest,” TMZ reported on January 9. “The LA City Attorney says Robinson’s facing an infraction as well … and is due in court for arraignment in the case late next month.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay expressed his disappointment in and support for Robinson. He also avoided getting into details about the then-ongoing investigation.

Robinson’s status for the Rams’ Wild Card matchup against the Minnesota Vikings is unclear.

Rams HC Sean McVay Defended Demarcus Robinson’s Character After Arrest

“You want to demonstrate grace. But also an understanding of the severity and the seriousness of what could have occurred, especially if it relates to affecting yourself or anybody else in a negative way when those things take place. I do believe that Demarcus has a good heart and never would have any ill intentions,” McVay told reporters in November following the arrest.

“Clearly, there was a decision that’s not in alignment with the things that we want to be about. I know he was remorseful about that. But I think it’s been good that we have had few and far between conversations of this nature. I am grateful that nobody was injured or harmed in the process of this. But I think that’s a credit to the people and the surrounding things.”

Play

“Despite the new court filing against Robinson, he’s still expected to play in Monday night’s big postseason matchup with the Minnesota Vikings,” TMZ reports.

Robinson was third in targets, fourth in yards, and fifth in receptions on the Rams this season.

A member of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl team in 2018, Robinson has also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders. Robinson is on a one-year, $4 million contract and will be a free agent after the season.

Expectations aside, McVay could decide to send a strong message and keep Robinson out in light of the charges officially being filed.

Rams Lose Advantage of Home Field After Historic Decision

Even if Robinson plays, the Rams officially lost their home-field advantage. In the face of the ongoing Pasadena Palisades fires in LA, League officials worked together to come up with a plan and decided to follow through with their contingency. They moved the game to Glendale, Arizona.

They will play in the homes of the Cardinals, a place the Rams know well but is still not home.

How that impacts the game is secondary to health and safety. The disaster has already done irreparable damage to the area.

However, the Rams are 2.5-point underdogs entering the contest against the Vikings as of January 10, per FanDuel. That is notable since the Rams beat the Vikings in Week 8 of the regular season. That game was in LA, though.