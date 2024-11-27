Sean McVay Gets Honest About Demarcus Robinson’s Status With Rams After Arrest

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has had to answer the tough questions. First, it was explaining what happened during the team’s 37-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12.

Now, it is explaining starting wide receiver Demarcus Robinson’s arrest for suspected DUI in the early morning hours following the loss.

According to the initial report from TMZ on November 25, Police in LA stopped Robinson for speeding at over 100 miles per hour at 5 AM local time. The wide receiver made note of his NFL status and also refused to complete field sobriety tests, leading to the arrest.

“I did see [Robinson’s reported speed]. I want to be able to gather all the appropriate facts from the total report, and see what that is, and then be able to move forward accordingly” McVay told reporters on November 26. “But always have safety and good decision-making in mind, and that certainly is concerning. We’re going to see. I want to be able to gather all the appropriate information before I commit to something one way or the other.

“I do know that we’ve made the league aware. There’s a process that they go about. And then I’ll have more information for you guys as I get the appropriate facts and deal with this in the best way that we think is in alignment with … how we want to operate.”

McVay went on to suggest Robinson’s status for Week 13, and possibly with the Rams beyond that, remains up in the air.

“What I’ll be able to do tomorrow [November 27] when we reconnect, is have a lot more clarity as it relates to his status, how we’ll move forward, and things of that nature while still being respectful of [the legal process]. Obviously, as you guys know the legal process is a much more patient deliberate process. I won’t want to get into the specifics of the semantics as it relates to that,” Mcvay said.

“I will give you clarity on you know how we’re approaching it as it relates to Demarcus and his status with our group moving forward.”

Sean McVay Defends Demarcus Robinson After Arrest

McVay repeatedly said that he wanted to wait until he had all the pertinent details about the arrest. Then he would make any decisions on Robinson’s availability for Week 13. The Rams have a road tilt against the New Orleans Saints.

He also expressed disappointment with what Robinson did but defended him as a person.

“You want to demonstrate grace. But also an understanding of the severity and the seriousness of what could have occurred, especially if it relates to affecting yourself or anybody else in a negative way when those things take place. I do believe that Demarcus has a good heart and never would have any ill intentions,” McVay said.

“Clearly, there was a decision that’s not in alignment with the things that we want to be about. I know he was remorseful about that. But I think it’s been good that we have had few and far between conversations of this nature. I am grateful that nobody was injured or harmed in the process of this. But I think that’s a credit to the people and the surrounding things.”

Robinson participated in a press conference with teammate Kamren Curl on November 25. No questions about the arrest arose, though, as the details had yet to emerge.

“I don’t think this makes him a horrible human,” McVay said. “I think he made a bad decision. And I think we are fortunate that there … wasn’t anything else that occurred as it relates to affecting anybody else in a negative way or himself from just an overall safety and health perspective.”

McVay leaned into the Rams letting the situation play out on all fronts.

Sean McVay: Rams Awaiting Full Details of Demarcus Robinson’s Arrest

“I’ll let the legal process kind of take place,” McVay said. “[I] do want to acknowledge that we were made aware of it. What you’ve seen out there is accurate. And then, we’ll proceed as we gather more information accordingly.

“He shared what had occurred. Obviously, we expect better from him. And then, want to continue to gather all the appropriate information with the legal things that are involved in that. But just being made aware of that situation, and we, obviously, have higher standards for what we expect of him and in the decision-making process as [far as] those things are concerned.”

Robinson caught a touchdown in the Rams’ loss to the Eagles and has started all 11 games the team has played.

Robinson leads the Rams with 6 touchdown receptions.

He is also third in targets and fourth in receptions and yards. Losing him would be a big blow to the Rams as their season hangs in the balance.

McVay said the incident was brought to his attention on Monday, November 25. But he did not divulge much else. He did say that would be able to provide further clarity on the entire situation during his next press availability.