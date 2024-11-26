$11 Million Starter Arrested After Rams Loss on Sunday Night Football: Report

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following Sunday Night Football, per a report from TMZ Sports published on Monday, November 25.

According to the report, police pulled Robinson over “shortly after 5 AM” on Monday for driving “over 100” miles per hour. He refused field sobriety tests, leading to the arrest.

The report also states Robinson noted his profession and team to officers during the arrest.

“An officer observed Robinson’s white Dodge sedan speeding at the alarming rate. The officers conducted a traffic stop and noticed Robinson appeared to show signs of impairment, raising suspicions that he was under the influence of alcohol,” the report reads. “He was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI and transported to a station for processing.”

Robinson caught two passes for 15 yards and 1 touchdown on three targets in the Rams’ 37-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on SNF.

Robinson, 30, has 26 receptions for 384 yards and 6 receiving touchdowns through 12 weeks.

TMZ notes Robinson was released to a “responsible party” after receiving a citation for his offense but had not returned attempts to make contact for comment about the incident.

Demarcus Robinson Has Stepped Up for Rams in 2024

Originally a fourth-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016, Robinson spent six seasons with KC, winning a Super Bowl following the 2019 regular season. Robinson spent the 2022 season with the Baltimore Ravens.

He has already set a new career high, starting 11 games this season.

That has been key for the Rams. They have dealt with injuries to both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua this season.

Robinson is also on track to set a new career-best with 34.9 receiving yards per game. He ranks 20th with 14.8 yards per reception among qualified players and 15th among players with at least 50 targets, per Pro Football Reference.

Robinson, who has earned $11.7 million in his career, is on a one-year, $4 million contract.

Robinson leads the Rams in receiving scores, is third in targets, and fourth in both receptions and yards.

Demarcus Robinson’s Arrest Could Provide Opportunity for Rookie Teammate

Robinson’s arrest could jeopardize his availability, whether it is due to a league or even a team-mandated suspension. That would be a blow to the Rams’ offense.

It would also be an opportunity for the Rams’ other wideouts to step up.

Young veterans Tutu Atwell and Tyler Johnson are obvious candidates given their experience. Atwell, 25, has 30 grabs for 423 yards, while Johnson, 26, has 256 yards on 22 receptions. Neither has scored in 2024.

However, rookie sixth-round pick Jordan Whittington (18-201-0) could be a dark-horse candidate to replace Robinson if the latter has to miss time over the incident.

Unlike the diminutive Atwell, Whittington offers a similar physical profile to Robinson.

Unlike Johnson, Whittington is under contract after the 2024 season. With quarterback Matthew Stafford in the twilight of his career, it makes sense for the Rams to aim for a postseason berth this season.

It also makes sense to see what they have in Whittington and whether he can be an eventual replacement for Kupp, who is 31 and has a lengthy injury history, alongside Nacua.