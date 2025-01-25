Rams GM Talks $160 Million QB Trade After Matthew Stafford ‘Disturbed’ Plan

Matthew Stafford disrupted the Los Angeles Rams’ plans.

Now, the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback could exit the franchise in the same fashion that he arrived: via trade.

Rams general manager Les Snead was set to trade Jared Goff and go into a rebuilding period following the 2020 season. Stafford’s demand for a trade from the Detroit Lions piqued the Rams’ interest and the trade to acquire him shifted them back to competitive mode.

With Stafford’s future up in the air, so are the Rams’ plans.

“I think Matthew probably disturbed our rejuvenation period. Because I think we did play in the Divisional Round that year. And then maybe a week later is when it leaked that, ‘Hey, he would like to be traded,’ and the Lions were thinking of trading him. So we had to get back to work a little bit quicker than we wanted to,” Snead told reporters on January 24.

“On trades …, that’s one thing too. It’ll take someone calling or us reaching out if we want to do – that’s the things that’ll be determined down the road here.”

Snead would not guarantee Stafford would be on the Rams’ roster in 2025 if he does not retire.

Stafford completed 65.8% of his passes for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions in 2024. He has a 14,700-95-44 line on 65.7% completion in his four-year Rams career, with a 34-23 record in the regular season, and is 5-2 in the playoffs with a Super Bowl win to his credit.

Stafford is fifth in completions, sixth in yards, and eighth in passing touchdowns (and wins) in Rams franchise history.

There is a significant financial component the Rams must consider, though.

Rams HC Sean McVay Sets ‘Appropriate Deadline’ for Matthew Stafford’s Decision

Rams head coach Sean McVay praised Stafford after the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoff. But he called for a swift decision from the QB on what the latter plans to do for 2025.

The Rams were in a holding pattern while waiting for Stafford’s decision on whether to return or retire before the 2024 season.

As much as he respects Stafford, McVay does not want a repeat of past offseasons.

“I don’t think that’s good for anybody,” McVay told reporters on January 23. “A lot sooner than later … is an ideal scenario. And I think the appropriate thing is, let’s let the emotions settle. Matthew and I have obviously talked. He knows how important he is to me and to our football team. I thought it was a great dialogue.”

Snead spoke about the different types of players on the roster and the varying levels of complexity each one presents.

Stafford is under contract through the 2026 season on a four-year, $160 million contract. He is due a $4 million bonus in March.

The Rams can avoid paying the bonus if he is no longer on the roster.

Over The Cap projects the Rams to have $46.6 million in cap space in 2025. Cutting Stafford during the offseason with a post-June 1 designation would save the Rams $23 million with $26.6 million in dead cap space.

A post-June 1 trade would save $27 million with $22.6 million in dead charges, pointing to a clear preferable path forward if Stafford does not retire or the Rams do not want him back.

Matthew Stafford, Wife Send Mixed Messages on QB’s Future

Stafford has not provided much clarity about his playing future, though he did say he believes he still has “good football” left in him after the loss to the Eagles.

“As far as my future goes, it’s 30 minutes after the last game. So I’ll take some time to think about it. But I feel like I was playing some pretty good ball,” Stafford told reporters on January 19. “I love competing, I love being in those moments, I’m sure as hell not afraid of them. And [I] competed my a** off, and it didn’t go the way I wanted to today. Next time I’m out there, we’ll line it up, let’s do it again.”

According to Stafford’s wife, Kelly, the QB played the final five games of the regular season and postseason with four cracked ribs suffered in Week 15 against the San Francisco 49ers. She praised her husband’s toughness for playing through the injury on “Timeout” on January 22.

She also suggested his time in LA – if not the NFL – could end this offseason.

“Aren’t enough words to express how proud I am. I joke about us being old and tired but honestly I could never get tired of watching you out there or watching our girls cheer for their daddy,” Kelly Stafford posted on Instagram on January 20. “I’m wondering if this is the end or not… guess we will find out.”