Rams QB Matt Stafford Gets More Bad News Before Historical Opportunity

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Getty
Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on after beating the Buffalo Bills.

Mattew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams face a daunting challenge in the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mother Nature is tilting the odds in the Eagles’ favor.

Forecasts earlier in the week called for a cold day, which would not have been much of a concern for the veteran QB. But there was also rain and a slight chance of snow, which bode poorly for Stafford.

But Sunday’s forecast now calls for up to six inches of snow that will begin before kickoff and last into the Rams’ NFC Divisional Playoff with the Eagles.

“Snow … starting 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., ending around 9:00 p.m.,” CBS News Philadelphia’s Bill Kelly reported on January 17. “We will see this really getting going around noon and into the afternoon. Two to six inches possible. Higher amounts are possible as well. Travel issues, needless to say, are going to be very likely around the region.”

“That game for the Birds, will likely be snowy.”

As it was, the environment figured to be testy given the situation and the comments from Rams EDGE Jared Verse about hating Eagles fans. The added inconvenience of the snow could ratchet the intensity up even further.

Matthew Stafford’s Struggles in the Snow Ominous for Rams vs Eagles

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

GettyFormer Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite spending the majority of his NF career in the Midwest playing against NFC North teams with the Detroit Lions, Stafford has not been exposed to snow in games often in 16 seasons.

And when he has, it has not gone well for the two-time Pro Bowler.

“Matthew Stafford outdoors in the rain/snow: 1-8 record, 54.6 completion percentage, 14 TDs, 11 INTs. 76.0 passer rating,” Sharp Football Analysis’ Tucker Bagley posted on X on January 16. “75% chance of snow on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Stafford completed 66.7% of his passes for 243 yards and 2 touchdowns in Week 12 against the Eagles, a 37-20 Rams loss.

He was sacked 5 times in the contest.

https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/1879906974370058288

The Rams went 2-6 on the season when Stafford was sacked multiple times in a single game. It was similar in 2023, with the Rams going 6-3 when Stafford was sacked 1 or fewer times and 4-4 when it happened more than that.

Stafford also has a chance at a historical accomplishment versus the Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoff.

“Against the Eagles on Sunday, Rams QB Matthew Stafford can become the fourth player in NFL history with at least 200 passing yards and multiple touchdown passes in seven consecutive postseason games,” Turf Show Times’ Blaine Grisak posted on X on January 17, “joining Joe Flacco, Terry Bradshaw, and Aaron Rodgers.”

Stafford’s career history and the weather suggest he might not hit the 2-TD mark.

Matthew Stafford Facing Bugaboo Eagles With History on Line

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

GettyMatthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before a game against the New England Patriots.

Stafford has a complicated history with the Eagles, especially during his Rams tenure. With this game, the NFL’s highlight package of the QB’s tilt against the Eagles in Philadelphia in 2013 has again made the rounds on social media.

Stafford’s Lions lost that game 34-20. He won his next three matchups against the Eagles with Detroit.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1733184674409717918

However, Stafford is 0-2 against the Eagles with the Rams.

He has also completed 59.2% of his passes against them in his career, his third-lowest mark against any team. However, he is also 4-3 against them and has a 14-1 touchdown-interception ratio. That last part is particularly notable with Stafford on the doorstep of history.

Still, Stafford and the Rams must figure out how to convert those positive numbers into a victory on Sunday.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

