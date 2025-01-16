Rams QB Matthew Stafford Gets Bad News Before Eagles Playoff Game

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams can bolster their road warrior status in their trip to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoff. But there is an issue.

LA went 5-3 on the road during the regular season. They earned a home game in the Wild Card. The wildfires in California forced the NFL to relocate the game, resulting in a neutral site game with a crowd of fans that skewed more towards the Minnesota Vikings.

They are stepping into an even more hostile environment in Philly.

The Rams’ passing game that sparked their win over the Vikings could face additional challenges than the Eagles’ No. 1-ranked passing defense.

“Forecasters are watching the potential of a coastal low forming on Sunday,” Fox 29 Philadelphia’s Belinda Brusch and Kathy Orr wrote on January 15. “It’s early, and the models disagree, but the European model has the system bringing an inch of snow in time for the Eagles game Sunday.”

Philadelphia Weather Forecast Bad News for Rams QB Matthew Stafford

“Look at Sunday, the forecast has changed,” Fox 29’s Sue Serio reported on January 15. “The models are not in agreement yet, but we have to mention the possibility of snow and/or a wintry mix during the game on Sunday because it would be an afternoon situation.”

Serio’s forecast calls for a high of 37 degrees for game day.

Stafford is 3-0 in his Rams tenure when game temps are 37 degrees or lower, per Stathead. But he is 2-4 in his career in January. Moreover, the combination of rain and cold with the possibility of snow does not bode well for him either.

“Matthew Stafford is 1-6 in his career in the rain,” Sharp Football Analysis’ Warren Sharp said in a post on X in December 2024.

“[Stafford] has played just 1 rain games [sic] since 2017, and played well in it.”

Sharp posted that before Stafford and the Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers 12-6 in Week 14 of the 2024 regular season, bringing his record to 2-6 in rain games. Stafford completed 16 of 27 passes for 160 scoreless yards in the contest.

Notably, Jalen Hurts is 5-2 when game temps are 37 degrees or lower as the Eagles starting quarterback.

Stafford is 6-6 as a starter for the Rams and Detroit Lions in those games.

One win came against non-NFC North teams, in Week 16 of this past season against the New York Jets. The forecast and opponent suggest the Rams may need to shift their offensive approach.

Rams RB Kyren Williams Could Have Heavy Workload vs Eagles

The weather – and Stafford’s history – could take some of the air out of the offense. However, the situation bodes well for running back Kyren Williams. Williams carried the ball a season-high 29 times in that win over the 49ers.

He also received it 23 times the following week against the Jets when the temperature was 23 degrees. Williams carried the ball 16 times for 76 yards in the Wild Card versus the Vikings.

He also caught three passes for 16 yards and 1 touchdown and helped in pass protection.

The Eagles’ defense does not have a true soft spot, but they are worse against the run than the pass. They ranked 10th during the regular season, and Williams had 72 yards on 16 carries against them in Week 12.

The Rams lost that game 37-20. If they want a reversal of fortunes – on many levels – feeding Williams and backups Blake Corum and Ronnie Rivers could be key.

It could protect the Rams’ defense from Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and the Eagles’ offense.