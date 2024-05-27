Vikings Tried Moving Up for WR in NFL Draft, Trading Justin Jefferson: Report

The Minnesota Vikings have yet to sign Justin Jefferson to a long-term contract that is likely to make the wide receiver the richest non-quarterback in NFL history.

In fact, that could well have been the primary motivation behind a plan to trade him during, or after, last month’s draft.

Charley Walters of The Pioneer Press reported on Sunday, May 26, that the “buzz” in late April was that the Vikings wanted to move up from No. 11 and into the top five not to select a franchise quarterback, like many thought, but to secure Jefferson’s replacement in the form of former LSU wideout Malik Nabers.

“There was buzz at draft time that the Vikings wanted to move from No. 11 to No. 5, not to pick a QB but to get LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, who was picked No. 6 by the [New York] Giants,” Walters wrote, per The Purple Persuasion X account. “Had that trade occurred, Jefferson would have been traded and Nabers would have been the No. 1 receiver.”

Justin Jefferson’s Contract Could End Up Prohibitive to Vikings’ Success

It is hard to imagine any team trying to move on from a three-time Pro Bowler, one-time All Pro and arguably the best receiver in the NFL at 24 years old and on the cusp of his prime. But if anything can motivate an organization into that line of thinking, it’s the kind of contract Jefferson is apparently trying to command.

Minnesota didn’t do itself any favors by waiting to extend Jefferson, as the league’s salary cap jumped $30 million from 2023 to 2024, which pushed the receiver’s value/negotiating leverage even higher.