Details of J.J. McCarthy’s Rookie Payday With Vikings Revealed

The Minnesota Vikings and quarterback J.J. McCarthy have come to terms on a lucrative rookie contract for the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Based on a Sunday, May 12 report, McCarthy will earn north of $5 million per season on his first professional deal.

“#Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy is expected to sign a 4-year/$21 [million] rookie contract deal, per @Charley_Walters,” The Purple Persuasion X account posted on Sunday, May 12.

J.J. McCarthy May Spend First Season of Rookie Deal on Vikings’ Sideline

McCarthy began earning his money at rookie minicamp over the weekend, but he may not start paying for himself on the field until the second year of his contract.

Minnesota has been clear about its intentions to keep McCarthy on the sideline until he hits a series of benchmarks developed by head coach Kevin O’Connell, a former NFL signal-caller himself. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said the reasoning behind that approach is that Vikings brass don’t want to contribute in any way to the derailment of McCarthy’s career.

“We’re not going to rush his development. We’re just going to do what’s best for the Vikings in the short and long term,” Adofo-Mensah said, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “A lot of times when we go back over history and say, ‘These quarterbacks have missed,’ there’s a lot of hands that are dirty in that regard. And we’re going to make sure that our hands are clean and give him the best opportunity he can to be the best player he can be in this offense.”

In the meantime, Sam Darnold — former No. 3 overall pick and backup for the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers last year — will hold the reins to the offense. Minnesota will pay him $10 million for a one-year deal in 2024.

New Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Among Most Accurate Passers in College Football Last Season

When McCarthy does take the field for the Vikings, and he will sooner than later based on the draft capital and financial capital the organization has committed to him this offseason, he will do so with championship pedigree.

McCarthy captured the College Football Playoff National Championship with the University of Michigan in January, besting the Washington Huskies and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. — the No. 8 overall pick of the Atlanta Falcons in last month’s draft.

Michigan and then head coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t ask McCarthy to sling the rock as frequently as some of the other QBs who went high in the first round. However, he did finish the year as one of the most accurate passers in the FBS, completing 72.3% of his passes for 2,991 yards, 22 TDs and 4 INTs, per Football Reference.

McCarthy said over the weekend he already feels comfortable in the offense and with the team in general, which is a good omen for Minnesota’s future under center.

“It didn’t feel like my first day,” McCarthy told reporters on Friday, May 10. “I’ve been going over the offense for a long time now. So being able to [be] out there and perform and execute, that’s new, but it was nothing that was overwhelming or too much.”