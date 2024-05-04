Former 1st-Round QB Warns Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy of Sam Darnold

The Minnesota Vikings may have drafted J.J. McCarthy to be their quarterback of the future, but that doesn’t guarantee Sam Darnold is on his way out.

Former Cleveland Browns first-round quarterback Johnny Manziel appeared on his podcast with The Action Network ahead of the draft and speculated McCarthy’s prospects in Minnesota may be more clouded despite the Vikings moving on from Kirk Cousins because of Darnold.

“I truly feel, based off who Sam Darnold is in that room, whoever comes to Minnesota, if they do indeed go with a quarterback [in the draft], is gonna have their hands full with Sam Darnold,” Manziel said. “I know that may raise a little bit of red flags and raise a couple heads up off the table, but Sam Darnold can play football. That guy can sling the rock, he was drafted where he was for a reason, and he’s been waiting for a situation like this.”

Manziel has first-hand experience working with Kevin O’Connell and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown from his time in Cleveland — and between the coaching staff and the Vikings’ talent on offense, this situation is one that Darnold has been waiting for, according to Manziel.

So when you look at the Vikings, you have to ask yourself, ‘Is [McCarthy] an upgrade over what they have currently in the [quarterback] room,” Manziel asked.

Vikings Have a Win-Win With Sam Darnold & J.J. McCarthy

While Darnold’s reputation took a considerable downturn throughout his career with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers, the former No. 3 overall pick is still only 26 years old and has time to mature in one of the best situations in the NFL.

McCarthy also has the same opportunity at his disposal, although the two quarterbacks have different strengths to build upon.

Scouts coveted Darnold for his arm talent coming out of college, likening him to gunslingers like Brett Favre and Tony Romo while also flashing accuracy like Jared Goff. However, Darnold’s decision-making has remained questionable throughout his career. He did not do himself any favors, especially with subpar supporting casts in New York and Carolina.

McCarthy is the opposite. He thrived in a game manager role that did not ask him to make many splashy, top-tier plays associated with blue-chip quarterback prospects. He is only 21 years old and could develop more arm strength and talent — but his strengths are his football IQ and decision-making.

Darnold has the potential to redefine his career by cleaning up his play this season while on a one-year, $10 million deal with the Vikings.

Meanwhile, McCarthy is a prospect the Vikings hope can come in and run the offense and later develop his playmaking abilities outside the play call.

McCarthy Helps the Vikings More Than Darnold

While expectations are low for Darnold as a starter with the Vikings, there is a scenario where he rises to a Pro Bowl level like fellow 2018 draftee Baker Mayfield did last season.

If that’s the case, the Vikings will have a tough decision on whether to re-sign Darnold or roll with McCarthy for the future.

Mayfield garnered a three-year, $100 million deal worth $33.3 million a season — a similar deal Darnold could fetch if he shines as the Vikings starter this season.

However, if McCarthy is not far behind Darnold, he presents a strong case to be the Vikings quarterback for the remainder of his rookie deal considering the roster-building benefits.

The Vikings don’t have many draft picks left in the next few years, and having as much cap space as possible to sign veteran free agents appears to be their path forward — likely with McCarthy.