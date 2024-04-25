Vikings Captain Breaks Silence on QB Draft: ‘Tired of Holding Secrets’

After months of speculation, the Minnesota Vikings‘ future at quarterback is upon us — and no one may be more ready than safety Josh Metellus.

Metellus took to social media to express his excitement on draft day, April 25, as the Vikings are poise to select a quarterback in the first round.

“Great day to be a Vikings fan! Tired of holding secrets,” Metellus wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Vikings QB Grades Remain a Deep Secret on Draft Day

While Metellus may have some information on how the Vikings feel about certain prospects ahead of the draft, their true feelings remain a deep secret that only Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah know.

The Athletic’s Alec Lewis reported on April 24 that the Vikings’ staff player grades are unknown.

“Conversations inside this room are kept private, but team sources familiar with the discussions over the last few weeks in preparation for Thursday night’s first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, shared an interesting tidbit of information: The only position missing among the staff’s player grades is quarterback,” Lewis wrote.

The Vikings have done this to prevent any information from being leaked.

“There are plenty of reasons for this. They want to prevent potential leaks. They don’t want to bias the other staffers in the room. They center their process on a contextualized evaluation, not just a generalized number or description of the player. This is intentional, a word that describes the Vikings’ quarterback evaluations over these last few months,” Lewis added.

Vegas Betting Odds for Each Prospect But the Vikings’ Choice QB Drake Maye

Twenty-four hours before the draft and the lines at DraftKings appear to be crystalizing.

Caleb Williams is the favorite to go No.1 overall to the Chicago Bears at a massive -20000 odds.

Jayden Daniels is the favorite to go No. 2 overall to the Washington Commanders at -650 odds. The Vikings have the fourth-best odds (+850) to land Daniels, although it seems like a longshot.

J.J. McCarthy is the favorite (+150) to land with the Vikings, but the spot he is selected remains a mystery.

Michael Penix Jr. is the favorite to be selected by the Las Vegas Raiders at +200 odds, while the Vikings are second at +400.

Bo Nix is the favorite to land with the Denver Broncos at -140 odds, with the Vikings trailing with the third-best odds at +600.

Drake Maye‘s specific team best is not an option by many sportsbooks as the misdirection and smokescreens of this offseason have led to some line manipulation in the past few weeks.

Maye is the favorite to be selected with the No. 3 pick at -240 odds, meaning the New England Patriots likely hold control over where Maye will land.

Vikings Insider Names Bo Nix Least Likely to Be Drafted by MIN

Ahead of draft day, Star Tribune reporter Ben Goessling gave his final thoughts on the draft.

While there are numerous outcomes the Vikings are prepared for, Bo Nix is the least likely quarterback of the top six to land in Minnesota.

“I think of the ones that we’re talking about, [Bo Nix is] the one I think is the least likely to be here… but of the ones that are realistic options or quasi-realistic among those other five, I would put him at the bottom of the list,” Goessling said on KFAN April 23.

Goessling added that Maye appears to be the preference.

“It seems like every intention they have is to move up a lot,” Goessling said. “I think that if they can get to No. 3 and get Drake Maye, that would be the preference.”