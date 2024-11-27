Giants ‘on the Hook for’ 8-Figure Amount as Vikings Sign Daniel Jones: Insider

Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is signing with the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad, according to several NFL insiders including Ian Rapoport (NFL Network).

The Vikings emerged as a strong contender to acquire Jones on November 24, and in the end, that’s where the first-round talent chose to go. But what becomes of his massive $160 million contract and how much of it do the Giants pay from this point on?

“Contract update: The Vikings will pay Daniel Jones a little over $100,000 for the rest of the season if he stays on the practice squad. (He’d get a higher rate if/when he’s moved to the 53-man roster), ” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero informed on November 27. He added that this “leaves the Giants on the hook for the other roughly $11.7 million.”

So, Big Blue owes Jones a salary of $11,700,000 for the remainder of the 2024 campaign, and they’ll also incur a dead cap hit of $22.2 million in 2025 according to Spotrac co-founder Michael Ginnitti.

On the flip side, the organization will free up $19.4 million in cap space next year and clear the books for 2026. Lastly, since he’s no longer with the Giants, the injury guarantee in his former contract is no more — even if Jones were to get hurt with the Vikings.

Vikings’ Practice Squad Signing Provides Ex-Giants QB Daniel Jones With More Flexibility

If you’re wondering why Jones signed to the practice squad, rather than an active roster, it comes down to flexibility.

“[Jones] will start out on the Vikings’ practice squad, leaving the possibility Jones could sign with another team if another starting quarterback goes down in the next three weeks,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter wrote on November 27.

In theory, this waiting period could last longer than three weeks as well, let’s say Minnesota does not elect to elevate Jones right away.

Presumably, it will take Jones some time to learn a new playbook and offensive system, so it might make sense for Minnesota to save his three practice squad elevations for the final three weeks of the year. That way they could have him ready for Weeks 16-18.

Of course, if the Vikings feel he’s ready sooner than that, they could also spend the elevations right away and then sign him to the 53-man roster once Jones runs out of one-day promotions. As Schefter reported, Jones would likely only leave Minnesota’s practice squad for another active roster if he’s offered a starting role with a playoff contender.

Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell Was ‘Key Factor’ in Daniel Jones Signing With Minnesota

After reporting the signing, FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz noted that “Jones had several options, but prioritized a team in contention with a QB-friendly offensive system and a coaching staff known for maximizing player potential.”

That led him to a Vikings staff led by head coach Kevin O’Connell. The quarterback whisperer nicknamed “KOC” has done a tremendous job reviving the career of former New York Jets first rounder Sam Darnold in 2024. He also spoke very highly of Jones earlier this week.

“I will say, tons of respect for Daniel Jones as a player and a person,” O’Connell said on November 25, after being asked the Jones to Minnesota rumors. “Got to know him through the draft process years ago. I’m sure now that he’s a free agent and there’s probably a ton of leaguewide interest in him, Daniel is going to make the decision that is best for him and his career moving forward, and I’m sure he’s working through that process right now.”

O’Connell concluded by expressing that he’s a “big fan” of Jones, and that he hopes his next NFL opportunity is “good” for him.

Schultz called Jones’ relationship with O’Connell a “key factor” in the former Giants signal-caller choosing the Vikings.