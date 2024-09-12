Isaiah Simmons Reacts to ‘Shocking,’ ‘Confusing’ Giants Plan in Week 1

H

e was supposed to be taking on a key, hybrid role in a new-look defense, but Isaiah Simmons didn’t get a single snap for the New York Giants in Week 1. The linebacker and defensive back called his lack of usage during the 28-6 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings “shocking” and “confusing,” and he’s counting on Giants’ coaches putting things right in the weeks ahead.

Simmons said “not being in the game plan was frustrating as hell, but I’m just controlling what I can control right now,” per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. He knows his playing time is determined by coaches, so Simmons is willing to keep the faith for now: “Hopefully they know what they’re doing more than I think I know what I’m doing. So I’m just trusting the process and hopefully thinking things are best for the team. But personally, I love to be out there, sh*t, every snap. I feel like there’s a lot of different ways I can help the guys.”

CB/LB Isaiah Simmons said it was the first time in his life he's ever not played a defensive snap in a game. Called it "shocking" and "confusing." He didn't see it coming until practice last week. Hoping he's implemented more in the game plan this week. Simmons: "Hopefully they… — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 11, 2024

The 26-year-old’s lack of snaps was just one of many baffling decisions the Giants made about key personnel against the Vikings.

Isaiah Simmons Needs Opportunities

A new defensive staff led by coordinator Shane Bowen appeared set to find more ways to get Simmons onto the field. Even if it meant shifting the eighth player selected in the 2020 NFL draft to cornerback.

The transition didn’t go smoothly, though, with the 238-pound slot corner routinely burned during preseason. It’s a problem the Giants could solve by deploying Simmons as a third safety in a big nickel package.

Simmons has played the role before, clocking 166 snaps as a safety during his final season at Clemson. A hybrid safety/linebacker position is common in most nickel schemes, but Giants head coach Brian Daboll chose to play Dane Belton at ‘money-backer’ against the Vikings, per NorthJersery.com’s Art Stapleton.

Belton got the nod, but Simmons is a better athlete with greater range and more aggressive, downhill instincts. Continuing to watch Belton take his snaps will test Simmons’ faith in his coaches and their strategy.

Simmons won’t be the only member of Big Blue’s defense left shocked and confused.

Giants Made Series of Confusing Decisions

Putting unexpected players into unexpected positions summed up the muddled picture the Giants showed the Vikings defensively. A series of strange decisions also impacted how cornerbacks Cor’Dale Flott and rookie Andru Phillips were used, along with inside linebacker Micah McFadden.

As Dan Duggan of The Athletic put it, Simmons’ absence was just one part of “puzzling personnel decisions. Flott playing in the slot despite not practicing there all summer. Phillips barely playing despite being the apparent starting slot corner. McFadden not playing a snap despite not being listed as questionable…”

Add it to the list of puzzling personnel decisions. Flott playing in the slot despite not practicing there all summer. Phillips barely playing despite being the apparent starting slot corner. McFadden not playing a snap despite not being listed as questionable… https://t.co/olnsrg8edj — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 8, 2024

Using core players in more effective ways was supposed to define Bowen’s unit. Zone coverage and four-man pressure are set to replace the elaborate and overly aggressive blitzing gameplans of Bowen’s predecessor Don ‘Wink’ Martindale.

It’s a big switch, one that will likely require some tough calls involving personnel. Simmons could miss out, but the Giants need the big plays his multiple skill-set can provide.