Giants Unveil ‘Interesting’ Position Switch for Isaiah Simmons at Training Camp

The New York Giants are continuing to refine their plans for how best to use Isaiah Simmons and his versatile skill-set. An “interesting” development was noticed on the first day of 2024 training camp, when the linebacker worked with cornerbacks.

Among the observers who noticed Simmons making the switch on Wednesday, July 24 was ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. He reported “the plan is to use him as a nickelback. He is fully on board with the idea. It aligns with his desires.”

So this is less of a complete change, but rather more something new that’s old again for the player selected eighth overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2020 NFL draft. This is also a ploy that could help the Giants redefine an overhauled secondary needing more playmaking oomph.

Giants’ Plans for Isaiah Simmons Are Evolving

The Giants are wise to keep the process of finding the best spot for Simmons a fluid one, something Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News highlighted during special teams drills on Day 1 of camp.

Keeping all options on the table makes sense since Simmons is flexible and athletic enough to wreck offenses from so many spots in creative situational and sub-package schemes. New defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has previously talked up a hybrid role on third downs for No. 19.

The mention of nickelback adds specificity to the former first-rounder’s immediate future. As Raanan pointed out, Simmons has handled extended duty in the secondary earlier in his career.

He was effective blitzing off the slot against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, per “PHNX Cardinals” podcast host Bo Brack.

Playing the slot is a demanding, multi-faceted role. It can encompass blitzing, man coverage and forcing the run to ensure a nickel front stays strong on the ground.

Simmons can tick those boxes at 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds. He can handle the more physical aspects of the position, but Simmons becomes an X-factor when his play speed and range are taken into account.

There aren’t many linebackers who can split out and trail a Pro Bowl running back in space, the way Simmons did against Aaron Jones in 2021.

A player with Simmons’ rare blend of brute force and move skills opens up a ton of possibilities for a shrewd play-caller. Bowen needs to use the full extent of his playbook to make the most of the personnel at his disposal.

Shane Bowen Can Mask Talent Deficiencies in Secondary

The defensive backfield rates as the biggest concern regarding Bowen’s unit. Talent is thin after the Giants ditched cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, while safety Xavier McKinney joined the Green Bay Packers in free agency.

It doesn’t help a versatile former Super Bowl winner has begun training camp on the injury list. Using Simmons in nickel sets will let Bowen mask the Giants’ lack of marquee players on the back end.

The strategy is a sound one, but Simmons could block the path of two younger defensive backs. One is a breakout candidate, while rookie Andru Phillips cost the Giants a third-round pick in this year’s draft.

Phillips is a big-bodied hitter who can play press, so he seems like a natural to line up inside. The problem is neither Phillips nor Flott will help Bowen disguise and expand the Giants’ defense as much as Simmons.