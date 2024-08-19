Giants Have an Isaiah Simmons Problem

T

he experiment to convert Isaiah Simmons from linebacker to slot cornerback may already be failing for the New York Giants. More than one beat reporter has noticed Simmons is struggling in coverage, a problem that showed up during the 28-10 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 2 of the preseason.

Among those not convinced this experiment will rate as a success is NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton. He believes “Simmons can be big nickel, but he can’t cover true slot receivers. Metchie gets the score, that’s more matchup based. Giants can’t play Simmons in the slot against slot receivers.”

Stapleton’s view is interesting in a couple of ways. First, he indicates a position that may suit Simmons’ physical dimensions more than playing in the slot. Second, Stapleton identified a matchup issue the Giants could solve with a member of their 2024 NFL draft class, once he’s healthy.

Until then, the Giants must decide if it’s wise to continue giving Simmons reps in the slot. Keeping Simmons there is something that leaves Dan Duggan of The Athletic “skeptical.”

Deploying Simmons as a big-bodied slot was supposed to give the Giants physical mismatches. It was also meant to increase the creativity of new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen’s schemes.

Now, Bowen and his staff need to assess if it’s worth persisting with this experiment. Or if they’d be better served finding alternatives.

Isaiah Simmons Finding Slot Coverage Difficult

Staying with shiftier, speedy wide receivers is an obvious challenge for 6-foot-4, 238-pound Simmons. He’s been enduring a crash course in trail techniques this offseason.

The learning has involved matching up with Big Blue’s own slot specialist Wan’Dale Robinson during training camp. One good rep for Simmons was highlighted by Big Blue Film Room.

Inevitably, there have also been some bumps in the road. Like when Texans’ wideout John Metchie III got free of Simmons to snag this touchdown catch on Saturday, August 17.

Simmons couldn’t keep up with his lighter, quicker opponent along the goal-line. It’s an obvious problem for a bigger body in coverage, but the Giants would hope Simmons uses his bulk to press receivers as a jumbo-sized corner.

That’s fine in theory, but pressing smaller, elusive players running option routes out of their breaks is a tough assignment. It means the Giants’ plans for Simmons likely need to continue evolving.

Perhaps the change will involve moving the former eighth-overall draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals out of the slot. Fortunately, Bowen and the Giants have ample alternatives.

Giants, Shane Bowen Have Options for Slot, Isaiah Simmons

Those options include this year’s second-round pick Andru Phillips, who didn’t play in Houston. Phillips is tough and resourceful, but Cor’Dale Flott has breakout potential in the slot.

Bowen has options for the slot, and he also has options for Simmons’ hybrid role. The play-caller has previously indicated Simmons could play nickel on early downs and as a so-called ‘money-backer’ on third downs.

This is a blueprint similar to the “Big Nickel” role Stapleton identified. A Big Nickel is essentially a third safety or undersized linebacker playing as a de facto fifth defensive back.

The position allows defenses to field pass-coverage personnel on first and second downs and still stay stout against the run. Simmons fits this position well, but he’d still face coverage responsibilities.

Bowen would need to get clever about he isolates No. 19 in suitable matchups. Simmons bodying roving tight ends and running backs flexed out in space make sense, but the Giants need something different for prolific slot receivers.