Reporter Questions Giants’ Usage of Key Draft Pick: ‘Might as Well Trade Him’

The New York Giants’ biggest issue right now is figuring out how to best replace star left tackle Andrew Thomas — who will miss the remainder of the 2024 season after undergoing surgery on his foot.

The first opportunity was given to backup left tackle Joshua Ezeudu, but similar to when the former third-round talent was called upon in 2023, Ezeudu crashed and burned as the starting LT against the Philadelphia Eagles with a poor pass rush win rate of 82.1% according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. Performances like that aren’t good enough when you have Daniel Jones at quarterback.

If only the Giants spent a first-round pick on an offensive tackle in recent years. Oh wait, they did, and New York Post reporter Ryan Dunleavy questioned the usage of 2022 first rounder Evan Neal since Thomas’ injury.

“Moving Jermaine Eluemunor to LT for [veteran signing] Chris Hubbard to start at RT (making Evan Neal OT5)… would really be bold,” Dunleavy said on October 21 — in response to a post from The Athletic’s Dan Duggan that noted that “[it] seems like Neal isn’t even in the equation” to start at either offensive tackle position.

“If that happens, might as well trade Neal for a 7th-round pick,” Dunleavy continued. “There’s clearly zero confidence in him. This all started with an injury.”

Although Dunleavy’s comment could be a bit of tongue-in-cheek, he brings up a great point. If the Giants don’t trust Neal enough to play him now — with Thomas injured and the season basically on the line at 2-5 — when will they ever trust him enough to start him again?

Neal played left tackle at Alabama. Some have speculated that his transition to right tackle has hurt him as an NFL pro. Perhaps, 2024 is an opportunity to see if he can still perform on the left-hand side.

Starting Evan Neal at Left Tackle Could Increase Trade Value

There are two reasons to try out Neal at left tackle for the remainder of the 2024 campaign. One, Ezeudu isn’t getting the job done, and his struggles are ruining this offense.

The second reason — and perhaps, the more important one long-term — is to increase Neal’s value again.

As of now, Neal is a backup right tackle that never sees the field. He has next to no trade value, as Dunleavy alluded when he suggested that the Giants should trade him for a seventh-round pick.

That’s no exaggeration either. Neal is currently viewed as a bust, and why would any organization trade worthwhile draft capital for a bust of a prospect that’s most likely heading toward free agency in a couple of years? The short answer: They wouldn’t.

At the very least, showcasing Neal at left tackle could increase his value — let’s say he succeeds. After all, his trade value can’t get much lower.

Thomas is the long-term left tackle, no one is disputing that. But the Giants must turn Neal into something considering he was a top 10 selection.

The Thomas injury provides a clear opportunity to do so.

Giants Beat Reporter Explains Why Jermaine Eluemunor Must Remain at Right Tackle in Week 8

Giants head coach Brian Daboll was not willing to name his left tackle starter for Week 8 while addressing the media on October 21.

“We’ll have that discussion here [throughout the week],” the Giants HC said on Monday. “We’ve watched the tape [and] we’re not there yet. I thought that early on, there [were] a couple plays in there — one off of a jam and another one — that could have been better. I think [Ezeudu] settled in. It was his first time playing so there were some things he did better as the game went on.”

We’ve mentioned the calls to switch Eluemunor over to left tackle without Thomas, but Duggan explained why that may not be a smart idea against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8.

“I would keep Eluemunor at RT this week,” he said on X. “TJ Watt lines up exclusively across from the RT.”

Building off that, and the commentary above, it also might make more sense to play Eluemunor and Neal at the positions they are more comfortable at. In other words, leave the veteran at right tackle and get Neal back practicing on the blindside again.

Either way, the Steelers have a ferocious pass rush led by outside linebackers Watt and Alex Highsmith. Meaning, if the Giants don’t figure out something fast, Week 8 could be another ugly result for this offense and the franchise as a whole.