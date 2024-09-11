Giants Pick up 6-Foot-6 Prospect With 7 Starts Over 2 Seasons: Report

New York Giants team reporter Dan Salomone revealed another signing on September 10, hours after it was reported that veteran fullback/tight end Jakob Johnson would be returning on an active roster deal.

The second move of Tuesday afternoon was a practice squad addition, per Salomone, as the team picked up former Carolina Panthers guard Cade Mays. To make room, Big Blue also released undrafted rookie offensive lineman Marcellus Johnson from the practice squad.

Mays was a sixth-round selection of the Panthers in 2022. He’s appeared in 27 games over the past two seasons, with 7 starts and 486 offensive snaps according to Pro Football Reference.

New Giants Signing Cade Mays Recorded Solid Run Blocking Grades With Panthers

Mays obviously didn’t last the length of his rookie contract in Carolina, but constant coaching and regime changes for the Panthers definitely didn’t help his chances.

Per Pro Football Focus, Mays was a solid run blocker but could use some work in pass protection. He earned run blocking marks of 64.0 and 71.2 in 2022 and 2023 but was down at 51.4 and 43.0 as a pass blocker.

In 2023 — the season Mays played the majority of his snaps — PFF charged him with 21 quarterback pressures and 3 sacks over 267 pass blocking snaps. That yielded a pass pro efficiency rating of 95.2, which ranked 110th in the NFL among interior offensive linemen that played a minimum 20% of snaps.

Mays was also flagged for four penalties last year, but did show some versatility at both left and right guard. In total, PFF has tallied 362 snaps at LG and another 104 at RG over his two-year career. He has yet to log a snap at center or offensive tackle.