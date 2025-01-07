Giants Announce 5 Signings to Kick off 2025 Offseason: Report

Now that it’s clear the New York Giants are bringing back general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll for another season, the organization can officially get started on their 2025 offseason — which will obviously be integral in determining how long a leash this duo is given during their fourth year running the franchise.

The team announced their first five roster moves of the offseason on January 6, via team reporter Dan Salomone.

“The Giants signed the following players to reserve/future contracts,” Salomone relayed. Listing: defensive linemen Casey Rogers and Ross Blacklock, centers Jimmy Morrissey and Bryan Hudson and kicker Jude McAtamney.

These transactions set up the former practice squad players with initial roles on the 90-man roster ahead of NFL free agency and the draft.

Undrafted Rookies Casey Rogers & Jude McAtamney Headline First Wave of Reserve/Future Contracts

Several rounds of reserve/future contracts typically occur after an NFL franchise has concluded their season. This first wave of NYG signings is headlined by undrafted rookies Rogers and McAtamney.

The latter — among others — spelled Graham Gano at kicker for portions of the 2024 campaign.

Although McAtamney was only utilized in one game, it was a successful debut for the international prospect as he connected on a 31-yard field goal and an extra point. Having said that, it was clear that Schoen and Daboll didn’t totally trust the rookie in 2024, bringing in veteran kicker Greg Joseph with Gano sidelined.

Rogers appeared in two games for Big Blue after flashing this summer. He didn’t accumulate any official statistics over 33 defensive snaps and another 9 on special teams, but the Giants awarded his practice squad efforts with a brief stint on the active roster in December.

Upon his promotion, NYG defensive line coach Andre Patterson told NorthJersey.com reporter Art Stapleton that “Casey is smart [and] he can play all three [D-line] positions.”

“He’s a physical player,” Patterson went on. “If I didn’t think he had a future, he wouldn’t be here and I’d want to talk to somebody else. If you’re gonna put in all this time and effort, I want to see it show.”

McAtamney and Rogers will presumably be provided with an opportunity to compete for roles next spring and summer.

As for the others, Blacklock and Morrissey both joined the Giants at various points of 2024, serving as veteran depth. The former was a late-season addition and is a former second-round talent. The latter has been with the organization since January of last year and was a seventh rounder in 2021.

Finally, Hudson is 23-year-old UDFA that signed with Big Blue in November. He began his NFL journey with the Detroit Lions in May and has bounced around different practice squads since then.

None of the three have appeared in a regular season game with the Giants to this point.

Giants Media Slams Ownership for Decision on Joe Schoen & Brian Daboll

President & CEO John Mara explained his decision to retain Schoen and Daboll earlier in the day on January 6, and his justifications came with a lot of candid criticism and honesty.

For this reason, Mara and the rest of NYG ownership were slammed by most of the NYC media.

“In trying to justify [retaining Schoen and Daboll], Mara built a compelling argument for [firing them],” SNY’s Connor Hughes wrote on X.

“[Mara] destroyed defensive coordinator Shane Bowen (the coaching staff’s hand-pick replacement for Wink Martindale) because he’s tired of watching the opposition march ‘up and down’ the field. He opened the possibility of Daboll giving up play calling (after taking it back last year). He said he’s struggling to find confidence the roster is any better than when he hired the two … three years (!) ago,” Hughes explained. “Three full free agencies. Three full drafts. Daboll reshuffling all three of his coordinators. Still no better.”

Similarly, New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard ripped Mara, but more so for his faith in Schoen rather than Daboll.

“The Giants are Joe Schoen’s mess, but John Mara gave his GM RAVE reviews & minimal critiques today while showing less patience with Brian Daboll’s playcalling & operation,” Leonard posted. Adding: “This is incomprehensible ineptitude. This franchise is completely lost.”

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan was a little kinder, but only slightly, pointing out how rare it is for a three-win franchise to bring back their coach entering year four.

“Just how rare is this opportunity for Brian Daboll to get a fourth year after winning just 3 games in Year 3?” Raanan pondered aloud to followers. Answering: “Happened only twice since 1980 — Bruce Coslet (3-13 in ‘99) and David Shula (3-13 in ‘95), both with Cincy. Both crashed out.”

At the end of the day, the decision has been made. In order for it to be seen as a successful one, the Giants are going to have to prove a ton of people wrong in 2025.