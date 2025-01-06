Giants President Confirms ‘Necessary’ Brian Daboll/Joe Schoen Decision

Team president John Mara stayed true to his word and wasted no time confirming head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen will return for the New York Giants in 2025.

Co-owner Mara “felt it necessary” to release a statement on Monday, January 6. During which he explained Schoen and Daboll “will continue in their respective roles with the organization.”

That comes as a surprise after the Giants concluded a 3-14 season. Mara acknowledged “as disappointing as the results of the season have been, Steve (Tisch) and I remain confident in the process that Joe and Brian have implemented and their vision for our team.”

Statement from Giants President John Mara pic.twitter.com/NwetfGG2In — New York Giants (@Giants) January 6, 2025

Daboll and Schoen hardly earned a reprieve, but they now have the unlikely chance to continue developing a core of exciting young players, including record-breaking wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Their immediate priority remains finding a lasting solution at quarterback.

This story will be updated.