Giants Tipped for ‘Semi Nightmare’ With QB Pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Landing a potential franchise quarterback will be the focus of the New York Giants plans for the 2025 NFL draft, but those plans could be reduced to a “semi nightmare” involving Big Blue being forced to select Alabama’s Jalen Milroe with the third-overall pick.

The scenario is envisaged by Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports. His latest mock draft has the Tennessee Titans, holders of the No. 1 pick, agreeing a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to allow the Silver and Black to take Shedeur Sanders.

This would be a blow for the Giants on two levels. First, Colorado QB Sanders has been a popular potential pick for the Giants.

If he’s off the board, it would leave the equally quarterback-needy Cleveland Browns to select Cam Ward. The latter has also been touted as a prospect the Giants would be glad to take, but if Ward joins Sanders in going off the board before the G-Men pick, general manager Joe Schoen will face a dilemma.

Schoen’s “semi nightmare” can be solved by using the third pick on Milroe, who Trapasso believes “has freaky talent and is an ascending thrower. Another high-upside passer for Brian Daboll.”

The reference to beleaguered head coach Brian Daboll is key. He made his reputation as a quarterback whisperer of sorts elsewhere, but Daboll has failed the develop a true QB1 for the Giants.

Milroe’s raw but natural skills could help change that narrative.

Jalen Milroe Pick Could Save Brian Daboll

Developing another project into a top-tier pro QB would let Daboll prove he hasn’t lost the magic that refined Josh Allen into a Pro Bowler as offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills. Coaching Allen to elite status got Daboll the job with the Giants, but he’s won just nine game since the 2022 season.

The losing run can mostly be attributed to problems at football’s most important position. Problems like Schoen betting big and losing on the potential of Daniels Jones.

Daboll couldn’t make it work with Jones but Milroe presents more upside. Notably as a superior athlete with more intriguing arm talent and dangerous mobility.

The latter trait gashed LSU for a trio of rushing touchdowns back in November, per ESPN.

Daboll could put those skills to use, based on the designed runs he called for Allen. What the coach would need to focus on more is eliminating the mistakes and fundamental flaws in Milroe’s game.

Giants Can’t Avoid Risk in Draft

Milroe represents a risk because he divides opinion as a prospect. While an observer like Trapasso is comfortable to tout him as a No. 3 pick, in part because of the Giants desperation for QB help, others aren’t convinced Milroe is even a first-rounder.

Among the doubters, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah told the Pat McAfee Show, “He’s gonna go on day two just because the tools are so interesting.”

As Jeremiah hinted, Milroe is erratic when it comes to the mechanics of his position. There are also issues with ball security.

Some of those issues plagued Milroe against Michigan during a turnover-laden display in December, per ESPN College Football.

An inability to avoid mistakes ultimately doomed Jones, and the Giants should be eager to avoid a repeat. The question will be should Daboll and Schoen play it safe and draft the best player available or gamble on Milroe’s upside?

Schoen and Daboll ought to roll the dice if the first two picks play out the way Trapasso predicts. Both GM and head coach are on a warning from team president John Mara to win right away.

There’s a better chance of that happening if the Giants finally have a natural playmaker at quarterback this year.