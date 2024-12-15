Giants Get Major Shedeur Sanders Update Amid Draft Rumors

The New York Giants received a major boost amid draft rumors about QB Shedeur Sanders.

If the New York Giants want to select Shedeur Sanders at the top of the 2025 NFL draft, the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback isn’t against playing at MetLife Stadium, despite rumours to the contrary.

That’s according to both the player’s brother, Deion Sanders Jr., and father, Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders Sr., the current head coach at Colorado. Both took to social media to refute a post from an account called NFL Rookie Watch.

The latter posted on Saturday, December 14 how Shedeur’s “reportedly ‘prepared’ to be drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders or the Dallas Cowboys in the upcoming NFL Draft. There is reportedly a ‘high likelihood’ Sanders would refuse to play if he was drafted by either the Giants or Browns. Similar to how Eli Manning refused to play for the Chargers in the 2004 NFL Draft. Many NFL scouts reportedly believe the Giants will end up ‘settling’ for Cam Ward, knowing Sanders wouldn’t play for them.”

Sanders’ brother, Deion Jr., was the first to refute the notion the QB would refuse to suit up for Big Blue. He captioned the original post with the refrain, “Bro is completely lying about everything he just tweeted.”

Bro is completely lying about everything he just tweeted https://t.co/ttnFAssotL — Deion Sanders Jr (@DeionSandersJr) December 14, 2024

Next, it was the turn of ‘Coach Prime,’ who simply stated, “A Lie don’t care who tells it. Please stop trying to become relevant by misrepresenting my son. God bless you.”

A Lie don’t care who tells it.

Please stop trying to become relevant by misrepresenting my son. God bless you. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/lvLpYD4HTh — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) December 14, 2024

Those blunt replies are good news for the Giants. Especially when compared with a recent development involving Sanders and star wide receiver Mail Nabers.

Positive Momentum Building for Giants, Shedeur Sanders

The Giants are ideally placed to take Sanders as the current outright owners of the top pick in next year’s draft. Joining the Giants may not seem too appealing on the surface, but the presence of Nabers could help Sanders reconsider any stance he has on playing in New York.

They looked at ease when spotted enjoying a recent game of catch on the streets of Manhattan. Nabers would give Sanders an instant No. 1 receiver already capable of dominating at the NFL level, but the wideout isn’t the only reason the Giants are a good fit for the precocious signal-caller.

The presence of another member of this year’s rookie class, running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., is another factor in the Giants favor. Tracy has showcased ability as a game-breaker on the ground and should only get better.

Pairing Tracy and a dual-threat playmaker like Sanders together in the same backfield would force defenses to overload for the run and leave more one-on-one opportunities for Nabers.

That’s what the Giants can pitch to Sanders to sell him on helping revive the franchise. What the Giants can’t currently offer is assurances about the coaching setup Sanders could work within.

Coaching Uncertainty Can’t Shift Focus of Giants Draft

What does the future hold for Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen? Team President John Mara appears content to keep them in place for 2025, but that could still change if an already lost season gets any worse.

Keeping Schoen and Daboll around is going to be a tough sell for Mara, even if the Giants simply take four more losses and preserve ownership of the top pick. After all, these two have presided over the current mess.

It’s a situation borne from Schoen and Daboll doubling down on a hefty but ill-fated investment in quarterback Daniel Jones. The decision backfired when Jones suffered injury, faltered once he returned to the field and was eventually released.

All of this played out while players Schoen and Daboll jettisoned, like Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley and ball-hawking safety Xavier McKinney, have thrived elsewhere.

Trusting the current regime to draft a franchise quarterback is a risky proposition. The presence of Schoen and Daboll could also make more than one top prospect among the ’25 draft class think twice about playing for the Giants.