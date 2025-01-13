Giants Predicted to Trade Key $117 Million Vet in Order to ‘Retool’

After playing out a noncompetitive 3-14 season in 2024, one thing is very clear — the New York Giants must make some major changes.

The organization already passed on the first chance to do that, retaining general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, and it looks like they’ll try and bring back most of the coaching staff as well. So, what else could the Giants do in order to significantly shift the odds in their favor in 2025?

On January 13, SNY insider Connor Hughes boldly predicted trading star left tackle Andrew Thomas to the highest bidder.

“Thomas is about to enter the third year of the five-year, $117 million extension he signed in 2023, so moving him could improve the Giants’ financial flexibility as they look to retool,” Hughes reasoned within his article.

“Obviously, ensuring that the offensive line is solid in 2025 will be an organizational priority, and letting a talented player like Thomas leave makes achieving that all the more challenging,” he went on to acknowledge. Concluding: “However, [Thomas has] missed 18 of 34 games since signing that extension, so the Giants’ decision-makers may feel reluctant to rely on him to anchor that unit.”

Joe Schoen & Brian Daboll Did Not Draft Giants LT Andrew Thomas

On the surface, the idea of trading Thomas sounds ludicrous. When Thomas has been healthy and on the field in recent seasons, the Giants have won games and looked competent on offense.

When absent, they’ve been a trainwreck more often than not.

That makes Thomas one of their more impactful players, and left tackle is traditionally one of the more challenging positions to fill around the league.

Having said that, it’s important to remember that Schoen and Daboll did not draft Thomas. In fact, he’s one of the only veterans remaining from the Dave Gettleman administration, and the long-term health of his foot following a Lisfranc injury could certainly be enough of a concern for this newer Giants regime to sell high on him.

Especially if a trade suitor is willing to absorb what’s left of Thomas’ 117 million contract, while also giving Big Blue more draft capital to work with in 2025.

Giants Cannot Trade Andrew Thomas Without a Clear Plan to Replace Him

The major pro of trading Thomas would be more financial freedom, but the con is obviously replacing him with someone competent.

Schoen has not shown an ability to draft offensive lineman since taking over as Giants GM. So, selecting another rookie offensive tackle would be risky, to say the least.

Big Blue could also try former first-round talent Evan Neal at left tackle, considering that was his natural position in college. Unfortunately, the time to test Neal out on the blindside would have been in 2024 with Thomas sidelined, but the Giants elected not to do so.

In the end, the best plan to replace Thomas would likely be a veteran free agent signing — but then you have to find someone that’s cost-effective enough for you to justify trading a foundational player in the first place.

Or perhaps, the Giants would target a free agent with a track record of durability, under the assumption that the greatest form of ability is availability. If they can find a player like that in March, the idea of trading Thomas becomes much more palatable.