Giants ‘Expected’ to Lose Exec to AFC Franchise: Report

The New York Giants have decided to stick with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, but that doesn’t mean their respective staffs will return in 2025.

In fact, Yahoo senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson relayed that “I’m hearing Giants personnel advisor Ryan Cowden is expected to be added to the [New England] Patriots personnel mix” on January 12.

Robinson added that Cowden is not likely to receive a “GM title” with the Patriots. “I believe Eliot Wolf will retain personnel power,” he explained. “However, Cowden’s addition to the front office is [new head coach Mike] Vrabel’s preference. Dynamics will be interesting.”

Ironically, most thought that Vrabel’s hiring in New England meant the Giants might lose defensive coordinator Shane Bowen to the AFC East franchise. Instead, it’s Cowden that could skip town to join Vrabel’s Patriots.

Giants Could Attempt to Block Ryan Cowden to Patriots, Says Reporter

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan followed up on this news, reacting, “interested to see how this plays out. Giants have been circling the wagons” — or protecting themselves from external danger.

When asked to expand on his comment, the NYG beat reporter noted: “Word is [the Giants are] keeping Bowen and will block any [Mike] Kafka requests. So not sure if they’ll treat Cowden the same.”

He also confirmed that the Giants could attempt to block New England from bringing in Cowden, assuming it’s some sort of “lateral move” in terms of job title.

Cowden does have a history of working with Vrabel. Both made a name for themselves as coach and executive inside the Tennessee Titans’ organization.

After starting out with the Carolina Panthers, Cowden joined the Titans as the director of player personnel in 2016. Vrabel was later hired to be the head coach in 2018 — the same year Cowden was promoted to the “vice president of player personnel.”

He also served as Vrabel’s interim general manager in 2022, following Jon Robinson’s dismissal as GM.

Reporter Says Shane Bowen ‘Wants to Remain’ With Giants as Defensive Coordinator

In related news, New York Post reporter Paul Schwartz revealed that Bowen could stick around in 2025 despite Vrabel getting the Patriots job.

“Expect Shane Bowen to be back with the Giants in 2025 for a second season as the defensive coordinator,” Schwartz wrote.

“Sure, the less-than-shocking news Sunday that Mike Vrabel was hired as the Patriots head coach sparked speculation that Bowen could be headed to New England, considering Bowen made the calls on defense for four years when Vrabel was the Titans head coach,” he acknowledged. Adding: “The belief, according to sources, is that Bowen wants to remain with the Giants and that Vrabel is thinking of going in a different direction as he assembles his new coaching staff.”

As further proof that Vrabel is not targeting Bowen, Schwartz relayed the following:

“Vrabel in this hiring cycle met with the [Chicago] Bears, [New York] Jets and Patriots. In those interviews, he discussed and revealed his wish list of coordinators. It is believed Bowen’s name did not come up, which likely indicates Vrabel is not pining for a reunion.”

Although Bowen’s defense failed to impress in 2024, the Giants have also preached the benefits of continuity. Whether it’s president and CEO John Mara keeping Schoen and Daboll or the latter pushing to retain his coaches.

We’ll continue to monitor if either Cowden or Bowen reunite with Vrabel in the coming days or weeks.