Giants Training Camp Standout Suffers Injury Setback: ‘Tough Blow’

Everything was going well for New York Giants second-year linebacker Dyontae Johnson until he left the preseason opener with an ankle injury.

“LB Dyontae Johnson is considered week to week with an ankle sprain,” ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan updated on August 10. He added that it’s “a tough blow” for the prospect.

“[Johnson has] made a strong impression in training camp + preseason,” Raanan reasoned. “The undrafted rookie out of Toledo has received some first-team reps this summer. Had a sack and key third-down tackle vs. [the Detroit] Lions.”

Does Ankle Sprain Jeopardize Dyontae Johnson’s Roster Push With Giants?

Entering the spring, Johnson was thought of as a roster longshot, but he’s made a strong push in recent weeks as Raanan alluded.

Inside linebackers Micah McFadden and Carter Coughlin have missed time this summer, opening the door for Johnson. And he’s taken full advantage of the opportunity.

NorthJersey.com beat writer Art Stapleton listed Johnson as a player who has seen his stock rise after the preseason opener — but before the injury update.

“Johnson has been quietly putting together a strong summer at a position that lacks proven depth, and he took advantage of running the defense in the huddle with Bobby Okereke sitting this one out,” Stapleton noted.

Continuing: “He made several splash plays, then turned what was a scare when he limped off due to an ankle injury into a positive in the coaches’ eyes, pushing to get back in the game in the fourth quarter.”

In hindsight, perhaps Johnson shouldn’t have returned on Thursday night. But even after the injury Stapleton concluded that “it’s hard envisioning this 53-man roster without Johnson right now, even if the ankle injury keeps him sidelined for a bit.”

On the contrary, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan is less confident about Johnson’s roster chances after this setback.

“Bad timing for a player on the bubble to miss time,” the beat reporter commented.

Explaining: “Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden are locked in as the starters. [The Giants] gave Matthew Adams $967K guaranteed and he’s a lock due to special teams. They gave Carter Coughlin $367K guaranteed and he’s another proven core ST player. They drafted Darius Muasau in the sixth round, so that’s obviously a boost to his stock and he’s been a starting core ST in camp.

“Johnson has looked good in camp while getting 1’s reps with McFadden/Coughlin missing time and looked great against backups vs. Detroit. But if he misses a week or two, he’s absolutely not a lock [to make the team].”

Giants Reporter Predicts Carter Coughlin Cut Prior to Dyontae Johnson Injury

Ahead of the preseason opener, Big Blue View media member Ed Valentine predicted that Johnson would make the 53-man roster over Coughlin. This was a change from his previous projection.

“Johnson has been getting some first-team reps, and has not looked overwhelmed,” he stated at the time. Admitting: “The hard part of adding Johnson was figuring out which special teams-first linebacker to drop.”

Valentine settled on Coughlin, who he said, “drew the short straw.” Having said that, this appears to be a wide-open roster battle outside of Okereke and McFadden making the team.

So long as Johnson doesn’t miss too much time, he should remain in the mix for the initial 53 — or at the very least, the practice squad.