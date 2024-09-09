2 Giants Starters Have Very Different Takes on ‘Booing’ Fans After Week 1

The New York Giants put together another poor effort in Week 1 versus the Minnesota Vikings — which is becoming a common theme in recent years.

In the sports world, performances like a 28-6 loss at home generally produce booing fans, so it should come as no surprise that a contingent of NYG supporters let the Giants hear it on Sunday afternoon.

“Could I hear them?” Giants star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II first responded after the game, asking for a new question. When the reporter rephrased it to — “what do you make of that?” Lawrence spoke candidly.

“I don’t respect it, honestly,” he said. “I get it. They want to see their team win. It’s just a rough patch. It is what it is.”

When asked a very similar question, Giants new right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor had a very different reaction.

“I mean, shoot, I don’t blame them,” Eluemunor immediately replied. “We need to be better, and we will be better. Obviously, it’s New York City. They want to win. And so, us as an offense and me as a player and as a starting right tackle, we [can only] get better. There’s always more you can do.”

Reporter Calls out Fans for Taunting Daniel Jones After Week 1

The booing didn’t stop after the game was over. Video emerged courtesy of a fan who was at least present as a crowd let quarterback Daniel Jones know how they felt on Sunday afternoon.

“Danny Pennys,” the post and catcalls yelled, mocking Jones’ nickname “Danny Dimes” as fans asked for a portion of the quarterback’s millions upon his departure.

You could also hear someone shout, “you suck,” as the booing rained down on the Giants QB.

While some might agree with the sentiment of these fans, others were not pleased by their behavior. NorthJersey.com reporter Art Stapleton led the charge against those “taunting” Jones outside of the stadium.

“Fans staying to taunt Daniel Jones as he leaves the MetLife players entrance is bogus. Sorry, it is,” Stapleton wrote. “And to be proud of it? Man, you guys need to check yourselves. Boo all you want. You spend good money. You deserve a better product. But … damn. Pathetic.”

Later, after a fan clapped back about Jones needing to play better, Stapleton said: “That’s not the point. Boo him all you want in the stadium. To go outside the stadium and wait at the players’ entrance, when they are leaving to go home, that’s weak.”

NY Sports Insider Says Daniel Jones’ Giants Are Running out of Excuses

Whether you’re speaking with a veteran like Lawrence or a newcomer like Eluemunor, it’s painfully obvious that losses weigh on a locker room. And sooner or later, everyone gets sick of stomaching them.

After the loss to the Vikings, SNY insider Connor Hughes headlined his article: “No more excuses — Daniel Jones must play better, or Giants should explore other QB options.”

There were already calls to bench Jones after the game — something that could occur later in the season if results like these continue. Hughes seemed to agree.

“The excuses aren’t valid anymore,” he wrote. “Don’t even try. The Giants offensive line is better. Their receivers, especially after the addition of Malik Nabers, are better. No, Saquon Barkley isn’t here anymore, but you’d trade the latter for the former any day of the week and twice on Sunday. Heck, even quarterback-guru Brian Daboll is calling plays.”

“There is absolutely no reason for Daniel Jones to perform as he did in the Giants’ brutally embarrassing season-opening, 28-6, loss to the Sam Darnold-led Vikings on Sunday,” Hughes went on. “Zero. He needs to be better. He wasn’t. He’s the biggest reason the Giants lost.”

At the end of the day, debating the cruelty of fans is somewhat irrelevant. In a league like the NFL, Jones and the Giants must show signs of improvement on the field, otherwise changes will likely occur.

At quarterback, that immediate change would either be Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito.