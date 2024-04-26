Jets’ Trade Attempts Rejected by Multiple Teams: Report

The New York Jets wanted to move up in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25. However, their attempts were “unsuccessful” according to Connor Hughes of SNY.

During a television hit on SNY, Hughes provided some additional context on this situation. Hughes confirmed that Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze was the team’s “No. 1 target.”

“They tried to go to No. 6 with the [New York] Giants, they tried to go up there but the Giants were just not interested in trading back,” Hughes explained. “What did the Jets have to offer? It was picks in next year’s draft because they didn’t have a second-round pick in this year’s draft. That is not really all that appealing for a Giants team that is looking to add playmakers and players this year. So the Giants had no interest.”

He also explained that the Jets attempted to strike a deal with the Chicago Bears. The only problem was they wanted Odunze “so they didn’t move back”, Hughes said.

Instead, the Jets decided to stick to their board and take the next highest-ranked player which was Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, per Hughes.

Jets Desires Might Have Hinted at Plans in the 2024 NFL Draft

If the Jets were trying to trade up for a playmaker in round one, maybe they will have that same aggression on day two and day three of the NFL Draft.

Aaron Rodgers strongly indicated that the Jets wanted a pass catcher during his appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday, April 25.

“Yeah, we [had] already made three moves [on the offensive line] in the offseason with bringing in John [Simpson] to play guard, Morgan [Moses] to play tackle, and Tyron [Smith] to play tackle as well. So it wasn’t necessarily at the top of the needs,” Rodgers said. “I knew that we really liked all three of the receivers. So I was watching film on those guys.”

In the first round of the NFL draft, the Jets swapped places with the Minnesota Vikings going from pick No. 10 to pick No. 11.

Gang Green acquired an extra fourth-round draft choice (No. 129 overall) and they moved up from the sixth round (No. 203 overall) to the fifth round (No. 157).

With seven picks remaining in the class, the Jets have plenty of ammunition to trade up on day two to get a wide receiver of their liking.

This is a developing sorry and we’ll provide new details as they become available.